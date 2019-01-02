Obituaries

Don McKay, Original Tony in WEST SIDE STORY, Has Died

Jan. 2, 2019  

Don McKay, the original Tony in the 1958 London premiere of West Side Story, has died, according to Deadline. The actor was 93.

McKay began acting in regional productions in the Chicago area in the 1940s. He made his Broadway debut in 1951 in Make A Wish. He then went on to be in the Johnny Mercer musical Top Banana.

He he perhaps best known for originating the role of Tony in the West End premiere of West Side Story in 1958, alongside Chita Rivera. McKay also starred in the original Tokyo production of West Side Story, and in a City Center production in 1964.

Other stage credits include the 1959 London revival of Show Boat and the 1963 London production of On The Town. McKay also appeared alongside Judy Garland in the 1954 film A Star is Born.

