Dixon Place Presents A Brand New Festival DANCE BLOC NYC

Dixon Place presents its brand new festival "Dance Bloc NYC" on Nov 18, 19 and 20 with Six programs featuring 21 choreographers presenting dance performances around 3 themes: Strength, Equity, and Respect.

Thursday

November 18 7:30 p.m. - Runtime 45 min

Marlyn Attie

The ChoreoJoey Project

Friday

November 19, 7 p.m. - Runtime 50 min

Efrén Olson-Sánchez

Joyce King/JKing Dance Company

Yu.S.Artistry

November 19, 9 p.m. - Runtime 45 min

Blueskyline Dance Company

I AM DANCE

SteLi Dance Company

Saturday

November 20, 3 p.m. - Runtime 55 min

Dance Visions NY

stubbornMVMT

November 20, 7 p.m. - Runtime 55 min

Dale Ratcliff

Marla Phelan

NuTribe Dance Company

Tina Croll + Company

November 20, 9 p.m. - Runtime 50 min

Awaken Dance Theater

Jerard Palazo

LaneCoArts

Lucia Tozzi

Srinidhi Raghavan and Kylie Fox

TORCH Dance Theatre

VashtiDance Theater

Tickets are: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034013

General Admission - $18in advance; $21 at the door.

Early Bird: $14, ends on 10/28.

Students/Seniors- $15 in advance; $17 at the door

FESTIVAL PASS: Bundle & Save

Two show Package: $28

Festival pass: $60 (includes all 6 shows)

For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 866-811-4111 for tickets.

Dixon Place Dance Programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor's office and the NY State Legislature; and the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance and by donors.