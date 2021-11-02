Dixon Place Presents A Brand New Festival DANCE BLOC NYC
Featuring six programs featuring 21 choreographers presenting dance performances around 3 themes.
Dixon Place presents its brand new festival "Dance Bloc NYC" on Nov 18, 19 and 20 with Six programs featuring 21 choreographers presenting dance performances around 3 themes: Strength, Equity, and Respect.
Thursday
November 18 7:30 p.m. - Runtime 45 min
Marlyn Attie
The ChoreoJoey Project
Friday
November 19, 7 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
Efrén Olson-Sánchez
Joyce King/JKing Dance Company
Yu.S.Artistry
November 19, 9 p.m. - Runtime 45 min
Blueskyline Dance Company
I AM DANCE
SteLi Dance Company
Saturday
November 20, 3 p.m. - Runtime 55 min
Dance Visions NY
stubbornMVMT
November 20, 7 p.m. - Runtime 55 min
Dale Ratcliff
Marla Phelan
NuTribe Dance Company
Tina Croll + Company
November 20, 9 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
Awaken Dance Theater
Jerard Palazo
LaneCoArts
Lucia Tozzi
Srinidhi Raghavan and Kylie Fox
TORCH Dance Theatre
VashtiDance Theater
Tickets are: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034013
General Admission - $18in advance; $21 at the door.
Early Bird: $14, ends on 10/28.
Students/Seniors- $15 in advance; $17 at the door
FESTIVAL PASS: Bundle & Save
Two show Package: $28
Festival pass: $60 (includes all 6 shows)
For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 866-811-4111 for tickets.
Dixon Place Dance Programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor's office and the NY State Legislature; and the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance and by donors.