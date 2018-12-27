Disney's Film Chief Says THE LION KING Will Be New Form of Filmmaking

Sean Bailey, Disney's live-action studio chief, Sean Bailey sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk all things coming up in the live-action film world of Disney.

During the interview, he was asked if The Lion King would be a shot-for-shot remake of the original, to which he replied, "The Lion King is a revered and beloved movie, so you'd better revere and love those parts that the audience wants. But there are things in the movie that are going to be new."

He went on to say, "It is a new form of filmmaking. Historical definitions don't work. It uses some techniques that would traditionally be called animation, and other techniques that would traditionally be called live action. It is an evolution of the technology Jon [Favreau] used in Jungle Book."

The all-star lineup for director Jon Favreau's new take on Disney's 1994 classic animated film "The Lion King" includes stars from the film, TV, theater and music arenas. Featuring pioneering filmmaking techniques, the film welcomes back to the big screen iconic characters that audiences have long treasured-but in a whole new way. From Disney Live Action, "The Lion King" is slated for U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019.

Lions rule the African savanna in "The Lion King," which welcomes Donald Glover("Atlanta," "Solo: A Star Wars Story") as future king Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter ("Dreamgirls," "Lemonade" visual album) as Simba's friend-turned-love interest Nala, and James Earl Jones ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Field of Dreams") as Simba's wise and loving father, Mufasa, reprising his iconic performance from Disney's 1994 animated classic. Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Twelve Years a Slave," Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange") was called on to portray Simba's villainous uncle Scar, and Alfre Woodard("Juanita," Marvel's "Luke Cage") portrays Simba's no-nonsense mother, Sarabi. JD McCrary (OWN's "Tyler Perry's The Paynes," Apple's "Vital Signs") fills the shoes of Young Simba, a confident cub who can't wait to be king, and Shahadi Wright Joseph(NBC's "Hairspray Live," Broadway's "The Lion King") brings tough cub Young Nala to life.

Every kingdom comes with a trustworthy advisor or two. John Kani ("Coriolanus," Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Civil War") was cast as the wise baboon Rafiki, and John Oliver (HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart") was tapped as hornbill Zazu, Mufasa's loyal confidant. When Simba goes into exile, he relies on two newfound friends-Seth Rogen ("Sausage Party," "Neighbors") lends his comedic chops to naïve warthog Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner("Billy on the Street," FX's "American Horror Story") joins the cast as know-it-all meerkat Timon.

While most of the animals in the kingdom respect the king, the hyenas have other plans. Florence Kasumba (NBC's "Emerald City," Marvel Studios' "Black Panther") portrays Shenzi, Eric André (Adult Swim's "The Eric André Show," FXX's "Man Seeking Woman") is Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key ("Predator," Netflix's "Friends from College") plays Kamari.



Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.

