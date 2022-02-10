Disney's ALADDIN to Launch a Newly-Imagined North American Tour in October 2022

Disney Theatrical Productions announced today that a newly-imagined North American tour of Aladdin is scheduled to launch in October 2022, allowing the hit Broadway musical to entertain new audiences in cities and venues which couldn't accommodate the previous tour. To receive news about the tour, please sign-up for email alerts at www.AladdinTheMusical.com/tour. (The tour had previously been announced for a fall 2021 launch but was delayed by the Covid shutdown.)

This new tour will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors, playing October 11-23, 2022. The engagement will mark the first time Aladdin can be seen anywhere in North America outside New York since March 2020. During the 2022-23 season, the tour will play 36 cities, including Austin, Kansas City and San Antonio (all three of these markets were on sale when the first tour had to close prematurely because of the industry shutdown). The production's full itinerary and casting will be announced at a later date.

This new production of Aladdin will employ approximately 75 theater professionals traveling with the show and about 40 additional locals in each city. To date, the long-running Broadway production and previous three-year tour employed more than 600 theatre-makers.

"Certainly we are thrilled to have Disney return to create a new national tour, but I have to say, Aladdin has been asked for by the people of the Capital Region of New York ever since it first opened on Broadway eight years ago!," said Proctors Collaborative CEO Philip Morris. "We are ecstatic to have it here."

About Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 14 million people, and can be seen currently on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Stuttgart.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Facebook.com/Aladdin and Twitter.com/Aladdin.