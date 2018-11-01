Disney Pushes Up FROZEN 2 Release Date

Disney has announced that "Frozen 2" will now be released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2019, according to Variety. The film was originally slated to premiere about a week later, on November 27th.

As previously reported, Frozen screenwriter and director Jennifer Lee is currently on a second draft of the film sequel. "What we have today hopefully will be 10% of what we have when it opens," Lee said last night's opening after-party for Frozen, for which she wrote the book. "We've done amazing stuff on 'Frozen 2,' and have a couple of songs already that are blowing my mind."

Oscar-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopezalso confirmed ongoing work on Frozen 2, saying they've dug deeper into the characters in the world of Arendelle. They've even recorded a song with Kristen Bell - but it's all still under wraps. In the meantime, Frozen fans can hear the new songs they've penned for the Broadway musical.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee(Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 OSCARS for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

FROZEN is now playing on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit frozenthemusical.com.

Read the original article on Variety.

Photo Credit: Disney

