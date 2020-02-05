Disney On Broadway Announces The 3rd Annual Women's Day On Broadway

In celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway has announced the 3rd annual "Women's Day on Broadway: The Decade Ahead and How Women Will Shape It."

Following its launch in 2018, the event aims to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a day of open and honest dialogue about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond, immersing participants and audience members in a series of conversations, inspiring each attendee to drive change and make an impact.

"Women's Day on Broadway" will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home of Broadway's hit musical Aladdin. Women's Day on Broadway strives to be inclusive and intersectional, and invites professionals of all gender identities and expressions working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend the event free of charge.

To reserve your free general admission seat, see content from last year's event, and for updates on this year's panelists visit www.womenofbroadway.com, and follow us @WomenOfBroadway.

Specifics for the event will be provided at a later date.





