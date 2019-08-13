Disney In Early Talks For Live Action ALADDIN Sequel RETURN OF JAFAR

The success of the billion-dollar, worldwide hit, live-action remake of Disney's Aladdin has the company considering a possible follow-up.

Aladdin producer Dan Lin has revealed that the studio is in early discussions to adapt Aladdin's direct-to-video sequel, Return of Jafar, for the big screen.

"We'd love to," Lin said. "People clearly loved the movie and watched it multiple times and we get lots of fan letters and people asking us to make Return [of] Jafar, and I can just tell you that we're in early stages right now, but we're certainly talking about another movie. Like with Aladdin, it will not be a straight remake of any movie that's been made before, so we're looking at 'where's the best way to go with these characters."

Aladdin tells the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Return of Jafar brings the characters back together to again defeat the evil sorcerer Jafar when he is freed from the magic lamp.

The remake starred Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You