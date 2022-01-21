Dianne Reeves To Perform Special Valentine's Day Weekend Concerts At Jazz at Lincoln Center

Continuing a tradition now in its 10th year, NEA Jazz Master and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Dianne Reeves returns to Jazz at Lincoln Center for Valentine's Day weekend with Let's Fall in Love, filling Rose Theater with songs of love and romance on February 11 and 12 at 8:00 p.m. Reeves is renowned for her powerful and versatile voice, bold dramatic flair, and spontaneous performances that effortlessly meld jazz, R&B, Latin, and pop elements with mesmerizing musical storytelling.

Reeves will be joined onstage by a band of instrumentalists internationally celebrated for their virtuosity across styles and genres, featuring Brazilian jazz guitarist Romero Lubambo, Grammy-nominated pianist John Beasley on piano and keyboard, Reuben Rogers on electric and acoustic bass, and Terreon Gully on drums. Audiences can expect an evening of masterful interpretations of the classic romantic tunes that have made Reeves's shows a beloved Valentine's Day tradition at Jazz at Lincoln Center for the past decade.

In addition to Let's Fall in Love, Jazz at Lincoln Center continues the Valentine's Day celebrations with special programming at Dizzy's Club. Vocalist Kim Nalley performs two sets each night from February 10-13, followed by a one-time-only performance by rising star Samara Joy on February 14, featuring a selection of jazz vocal standards from the Great American Songbook. The club is known for its intimate atmosphere with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, craft cocktails, curated wine selection, and Southern American-inspired dinner menu. More details are available at jazz.org/dizzys.

Frederick P. Rose Hall, the home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, is located on Broadway at 60th Street in New York, New York.

Tickets for Dianne Reeves: Let's Fall in Love are available for purchase via 2021.jazz.org/dianne-reeves.

Health and Safety Guidelines

We believe in the power of music to uplift, inspire, and create a sense of community. We very much look forward to welcoming you back to the House of Swing at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall this season and are committed to employing all measures to ensure your safety as well as the safety of our artists and staff. Learn more about our health and safety guidelines, COVID-19 Liability Waiver, and enhanced refund policy on jazz.org.

Jazz at Lincoln Center requires proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a prerequisite to entering, visiting, and working in its facilities.

All guests entering Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) venues must present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and/or World Health Organization ("WHO") for emergency use, with the final dose of their vaccine administered at least 14 days before entry.

Jazz at Lincoln Center has partnered with Health Pass by CLEAR, which provides a secure, digital proof of COVID-related health insights via a free mobile app. Guests can use the CLEAR health pass to confirm identity and vaccination status by downloading the CLEAR app (for more details, visit: https://www.clearme.com/healthpass). For the most efficient entry possible, we encourage attendees to enroll with CLEAR at least 24 hours before the event.

In addition to Health Pass, JALC will also accept physical vaccination cards or NY State's Excelsior Pass (for more details, visit: https://epass.ny.gov), both requiring an accompanying photo ID.

Vaccines are now available for children ages 5-11, and fully vaccinated children are welcome at FPRH, two weeks after they have received their final dose. Proof of vaccination is required but Photo ID for children under 12 will not be required as long as they are accompanied by a parent/guardian with valid photo ID.

Jazz at Lincoln Center will consider, on an individual basis, requests for reasonable accommodation to the vaccination requirement for individuals with a qualifying medical condition that prevents them from receiving the vaccination, or who objects to being vaccinated on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs and practices. Please contact reasonableaccommodations@jazz.org for further information.

Ticket Information:

Ticket prices for Rose Theater are $40 and up dependent upon seating section.

Note: Hot Seats-$10 seats for each Rose Theater performance (excluding Jazz for Young People concerts and other performances as specified) and select performances in The Appel Room-are available for purchase by the general public on the Wednesday prior to each performance. Tickets are subject to availability; please call 212-258-9877 for available Hot Seats performance dates.

Hot Seats are available only in person at the Box Office, with a maximum of two tickets per person. Jazz at Lincoln Center's Hot Seats Ticket Discount Program is supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

*Please note that a $3.50 Jazz at Lincoln Center Facility Fee applies to ALL ticket purchases, with the exception of $10 Hot Seats. A $7 handling fee also applies when purchasing tickets from CenterCharge or when purchasing tickets online via jazz.org.

All single tickets for The Appel Room and Rose Theater can be purchased through jazz.org 24 hours a day or through CenterCharge at 212-721-6500, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office, located on Broadway at 60th Street, ground floor.

Box Office hours:

Monday-Friday: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

No weekend hours except on performance days.

Center Charge hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10:00 am - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Each ticket purchase helps support Jazz at Lincoln Center.

To learn more about becoming a member, visit jazz.org/membership.

On the day of the concert premiere, ticket holders will have access to the broadcast through a private password protected webpage link shared via email.

Additional information may be found at jazz.org.

Dianne Reeves: Let's Fall in Love is presented as part of the Ertegun Jazz Concert Series.