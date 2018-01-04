Devin Ilaw, Brandon Uranowitz, and More Lead One Night Only Benefit Performance of NEXT TO NORMAL

Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company/Rachel Kunstadt announce the complete cast of the one night only performance of Pulitzer Prize winning musical Next to Normal to benefit The JED Foundation. Directed by Daniella Caggiano and with music direction by Janet Noh, the event will take place on Thursday, February 1st at 7:00 pm at JCC Manhattan on 334 Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.

Krystina Alabado (The Mad Ones) will play Natalie, Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon) will play Gabe, and F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) will play Henry. They join Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime) as Diana, Broadway veteran Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along) as Dan, and two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz as The Doctors.

Inspired by the Hamlet quote, Quintessence of Dust produces theatrical creations that ask challenging questions, inspire exploration and passion, expose and explore the taboo, and give voice to the underrepresented.

The JED Foundation is a nonprofit that exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. They're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention programs and systems. They're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. They're encouraging community awareness, understanding and action for young adult mental health.

General admission tickets are priced at $80. VIP tickets that include assigned prime seating and admittance into the post-show reception are priced at $150. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3118012

More information on Quintessence of Dust can be found at www.qodtheatre.org.

More information on The JED Foundation can be found at www.jedfoundation.org.

100% of proceeds will benefit The JED Foundation.

