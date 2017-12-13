Denzel Washington, Laurie Metcalf Among Nominees for 24th Annual SAG AWARDS

Click Here for More Articles on TV/Movies - Film Awards

Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse, The Predator) and Niecy Nash (Claws, The Soul Man) announced the nominees for the 24th Annual SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS this morning at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Some of your favorite theater stars were recognized for their outstanding performances.

For television, Nicole Kidman (THE BLUE ROOM) received a nomination for Outstanding Performance for a Female Actor in a Limited Series for BIG LITTLE LIES. She will compete against FEUD stars and Broadway alum Jessica Lange (LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT) and Susan Sarandon (EXIT THE KING).

In the category of Outstanding Performance for a Male Actor for a limited Series, Jeff Daniels (BLACKBIRD, GOD OF CARNAGE) received a nod for GODLESS. He will compete against Robert DeNiro for THE WIZARD OF LIES and Geoffrey Rush (EXIT THE KING) for GENIUS.

Outstanding Female Actors in a Comedy Series included nods for Uzo Aduba (GODSPELL, CORAM BOY) for ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, Alison Bree for GLOW and Jane Fonda (33 VARIATIONS, STRANGE INTERLUDE) and Lily Tomlin (THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE) for GRACE AND FRANKIE.

Outstanding Performance for a Male Actor in a Comedy Series went to Larry David (A FISH IN THE DARK) for CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, WILL & GRACE's Sean Hayes (AN ACT OF GOD, PROMISES, PROMISES) and William H. Macy (SPEED-THE-PLOW) for SHAMELESS.

Outstanding Performance for a Female Actor in a Drama Series nominations went to Laura Linney (THE LITTLE FOXES, TIME STANDS STILL) for OZARK and Elisabeth Moss (THE HEIDI CHRONICLES) for HANDMAID'S TALE, among others.

On the movie side, nominations in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female in a Supporting role went to Allison Janney (SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION) for I, TANYA and Laurie Metcalf (THREE TALL WOMEN, A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2, MISERY) for LADY BIRD.

Nods in the category of Outstanding Performance for a Female Actor in a Lead Role went to Judi Dench (AMY'S VIEW, KING HENRY V) for VICTORIA & ABDUL and Saoirse Ronan (THE CRUCIBLE) for LADY BIRD.

Denzel Washington (FENCES, A RAISIN IN THE SUN) received a nomination for Outstanding Performance for Male Actor in a Leading Role for Roman J. Israel, Esq.

A full list of nominees follows:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

"Game of Thrones"

"GLOW"

"Homeland"

"Stranger Things"

"The Walking Dead"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"Logan"

"War For The Planet Of The Apes"

"Wonder Woman"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson,"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Mudbound"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock"

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette & Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette & Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Marc Maron, "GLOW"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"Orange is the New Black"

"Veep"

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Morgan Freeman

The 24th Annual SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT).

TBS and TNTsubscribers can also watch the SAG Awards live through the networks' websites and mobile apps. In addition, TNT will present a special encore of the ceremony at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT).

One of the awards season's premier events, the SAG Awards® annually celebrates the outstanding motion pictures and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers' more than 160,000 peers in SAG-AFTRA. The SAG Awards was the first televised awards show to acknowledge the work of union members and the first to present awards to motion picture casts and television ensembles. For more information about the SAG Awards®, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about

