Dee Hoty, Christine Pedi, Barbara Walsh and More to Bring WOMAN OF THE YEAR to Feinstein's/54 Below

John Kander and Fred Ebb's 1981 Tony nominated musical Woman of the Year will come back to New York City for a one-night-only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm, with a portion of the proceeds going to The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative.

The role of Tess Harding, originally played by Lauren Bacall, will be divided amongst nine different actresses including Deidre Goodwin (A Chorus Line), Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins Broadway), Dee Hoty (Gigi), Christine Toy Johnson (Hello, Dolly!) Christine Pedi (Spamilton), Eve Plumb (The Brady Bunch), and Barbara Walsh (Falsettos)

They will be joined by Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde), John Epperson (Lypsinka), Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten), Jim Walton (Sunset Boulevard), and more to be announced in the next few weeks.

Producer and director Robert W. Schneider said, "We are very excited to be bringing this marvelous score back to audiences. The fact that the songs will be sung not by just one legendary artist, but nine, ensures audiences that they are going to be in for a very special evening at Feinstein's/54 Below."

WOMAN OF THE YEAR follows the competitive relationship between television news personality Tess Harding and cartoonist Sam Craig.

Songs from WOMAN OF THE YEAR include: "Sometimes A Day Goes By," "One Of The Boys," "I Wrote the Book," and "The Grass Is Always Greener".

Deidre Goodwin made her Broadway debut in Jesus Christ Superstar and then went on to perform in The Rocky Horror Show, The Boys From Syracuse, Nine, Chicago, Never Gonna Dance, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, and A Chorus Line. On screen, Goodwin has been seen in the Chicago film, as well.

Debbie Shapiro Gravitte is a Tony Award winning actress who made her Broadway debut in They're Playing Our Song and then went on to perform in Blues in the Night, Zorba, Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony Award Winner), Les Misérables, and Chicago.

Dee Hoty is a three-time Tony Award nominee who made her Broadway debut in The Five O'Clock Girl. Hoty then went on to perform in Shakespeare's Cabaret, Me and My Girl, City of Angels, The Will Rogers Follies (Tony Award Nomination), The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public (Tony Award Nomination), Footloose (Tony Award Nomination), Mamma Mia!, Bye Bye Birdie, 9 to 5:The Musical, Gigi, and Bright Star.

Christine Toy Johnson made her Broadway debut in Chu Chem and then went on to appear in Grease and The Music Man. Johnson is also the screenwriter of the award winning short-film All American Eyes.

Christine Pedi made her Broadway debut in the 1998 revival of Little Me and then went on to appear in Talk Radio, and Chicago. Pedi received a Drama Desk Award nomination in 1996 for work in Forbidden Hollywood.

Eve Plumb is known for her portrayal of Jan Brady on The Brady Bunch. On screen she has also been seen in, The Brady Kids, The Brady Brides, Grease: Live, and The Sisters Plotz.

Barbara Walsh made her Broadway debut in Rock 'N Roll! The First 5,000 Years and then went on to perform in Nine, Falsettos, Blood Brothers, Big, Hairspray, and Company. Walsh is also known for portraying figures such as Barbara Streisand and Bernadette Peters in Forbidden Broadway.

The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider with Joshua Zecher-Ross serving as music director. Projections will be designed by Benjamin Nissen.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS KANDER & EBB'S WOMAN OF THE YEAR tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

