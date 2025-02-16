Deborah Rutter Speaks Out Following Kennedy Center Firing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter was fired as a part of Trump's overhaul of the national cultural institution. Soon after, several high-profile figures resigned from their roles within the Kennedy Center, including Board Treasurer Shonda Rhimes, National Symphony Orchestra Artistic Advisor Ben Folds, and Artistic Advisor-at-Large Renée Fleming.

Rutter discusses the events in a recent interview ith NPR. Should artists perform at the Kennedy Center moving forward? "If they have the invitation and they know that the environment is safe for them to express their ideas and their art, absolutely," Rutter told Mary Louise Kelly. "Our national culture center needs and deserves to be the platform for artists of all sorts, but they have to feel welcome and safe." Listen to the full interview below:

The Board of Trustees elected fourteen new members including Donald J. Trump, Allison Lutnick, Cheri Summerall, Dan Scavino, Dana Blumberg, Emilia May Fanjul, John Falconetti, Lynda Lomangino, Mindy Levine, Pamela Gross, Patricia Duggan, Sergio Gor, Susie Wiles, and Usha Vance.

The reconstitution of the board reflects a clear imprint of Trump's influence, as all current members are his appointees.

This transition also saw the dismissal of several board members appointed by former President Biden, including notables like Karine Jean-Pierre and musician Jon Batiste. The ousted members were relegated to emeritus status, a move that has stirred discussions about the future direction of the center.

This change came into effect on Wednesday afternoon, following a vote that marked a significant shift in the governance of one of the nation's premier cultural institutions.During a press conference on Monday, Trump criticized the center's recent productions, particularly deriding what he described as "woke" content. He has not visited the center himself but cited reports and plans to redirect the programming to align with his vision.

Amid these dramatic changes, the Kennedy Center, which hosts over 2,000 shows annually and draws millions of visitors, is facing a potential shift in its cultural offerings. Trump's leadership is expected to influence not only the performances staged but also the overarching principles that have governed the institution.