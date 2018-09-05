Deborah Cox and Brandon Victor Dixon to Perform at US Open

The USTA today announced that singer songwriter, Deborah Cox and Tony-nominated singer, Brandon Victor Dixon will perform "America the Beautiful" respectively prior to the women's and men's US Open Finals on Saturday, September 8th and Sunday, September 9th. In addition, Cox will perform "I'm Every Woman" and Dixon will be sing "We Are the Champions" as a celebration of the female and male champions of the past 50 years of the US Open in Flushing, NY.

During both ceremonies, The Colors will be presented by the United States Marine Corps, 6th Communications Battalion, Brooklyn, NY for the 19th consecutive year. Cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point will unfurl a giant American Flag across the court. Also, display during the Men's Final, a flyover of four F-15E Strike Eagles from the 334th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Base in North Carolina is set to take place. The squadron is led by Major Wade 'Rock' Maulsby of Eaton, CO and Major Don 'Mick' Martin of Winterport, ME.

Six-time US Open Singles Champion Chris Evert will participate in the Trophy Presentation Ceremony for the Women's Final and four-time US Open Singles Champion John McEnroe will participate in the Trophy Presentation Ceremony for the Men's Final.

