Dear Taylor and Noah... Meet Broadway's New Evan Hansens!

BroadwayWorld recently reported that Producer Stacey Mindich has announced that Taylor Trensch, currently starring on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, will star as the title character in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen, beginning mid-January 2018, following his run in Hello, Dolly!.

In additional casting news, the production is thrilled to announce that Noah Galvin, fresh off the starring role in ABC's "The Real O'Neals," will play the role of Evan Hansen, beginning November 21, 2017 until Trensch begins performances on Broadway in mid-January.

Check out some flashback videos of Broadway's new Evans below!

Taylor Trensch - "Beautiful Things"

Taylor Trensch - "Under the Rug"

Taylor Trensch - "Touch Me"

Noah Galvin - "If I Were a Superhero"

Noah Galvin - "Nothing More"

Noah Galvin - "Normally"

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

The current Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes 2017 Tony Award-winner Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, 2017 Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, 2017 Tony Award nominee Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

