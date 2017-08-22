Breaking News: He Will Be Found! Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Taps New Stars for Title Role

Producer Stacey Mindich has announced that Taylor Trensch, currently starring on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, will star as the title character in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen, beginning mid-January 2018, following his run in Hello, Dolly!.

In additional casting news, the production is thrilled to announce that Noah Galvin, fresh off the starring role in ABC's "The Real O'Neals," will play the role of Evan Hansen, beginning November 21, 2017 until Trensch begins performances on Broadway in mid-January.

"Evan is such a complex and rewarding role, and I can't wait to see Noah and Taylor make it their own," director Michael Greif said. "Nothing excites me more than working with young talent, and both young men are incredibly skilled and surprising performers."

It was also announced today that original cast members Laura Dreyfuss, 2017 Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, 2017 Tony Award nominee Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland have all extended their contracts and will remain in the hit musical through May 2018; Kristolyn Lloyd will remain with the show through February 2018.

"We're excited to welcome Noah and Taylor to our Dear Evan Hansen Family and I'm deeply joyful that our other original company members will remain in our show," Mindichsaid. "As we embark on casting for the national tour and future productions of the show, it's thrilling to begin discovering new, exciting talent for this unique role."

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

The current Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes 2017 Tony Award-winner Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, 2017 Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, 2017 Tony Award nominee Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, andAsa Somers.

Dear Evan Hansen is produced on Broadway by Stacey Mindich, Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante Di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, Arielle Tepper Madover, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network, and the Shubert Organization. Executive Producers are Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson, in association with Arena Stage, Molly Smith and Edgar Dobie, and Second Stage Theatre, Carole Rothman, and Casey Reitz. Jayne Hong and Rachel Weinstein are Associate Producers.

