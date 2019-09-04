Day Of Free, Family STEAM Activities Announced At Rockefeller Center

Children of all ages and skill levels are invited to Rockefeller Center's "Saturday School" where they can participate in and enjoy a variety of free STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) activities, demonstrations, and live performances, on Saturday, September 14th from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Rockefeller Plaza, located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, Manhattan.

Among the day's free offerings are:

Art Sundae with Christopher Myers: Young people throughout the world struggle with the questions of where they find themselves and where they want to go. Christopher Myers, noted children's book author, artist, and writer, in collaboration with Art Sundae presents We Are The Map, a collaborative artmaking experience in which Myers and a group of young people make a map on one section of Rockefeller Plaza. The work consists of three parts, children tracing the outlines of their bodies, transferring the outlines to the street, and having the children and volunteers construct the areas of this new "map" creating new nations at the intersections of all the outlines.

World debut of MICRO's Perpetual Motion Museum: Be among the first kids to have the chance to experience the world's smallest physics and engineering museum! Standing at 6 feet tall, MICRO's Perpetual Motion Museum contains multimedia exhibitions exploring earth's energy system, humanity's most wild and hopeful inventions, and explores why perpetual motion never works. Featuring whirling machines, an animated zoetrope, 3D printed sculptures, and an IR camera where visitors can visualize their own energy escaping as heat, the museum will remain on display at Rockefeller Center through December 2019.

Live performances from Rock and Roll Playhouse: Children can dance, move, play, and sing-along to the music from some of the most iconic musicians in rock history. These performances from 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. will highlight artists from the "British Invasion" including The Beatles and Rolling Stones. Created by Peter Shapiro and Amy Striem, the Rock and Roll Playhouse uses music to educate children and explore their creativity.

Gardening activity with the New York Botanical Garden: Get your hands dirty during this potting up activity and then take your new plant home with you and watch it grow!

Fire safety demonstrations hosted by the FDNY: learn about fire safety from members of New York's Bravest, and explore a real fire truck!

LEGO hands on demonstrations. Learn about and try some of the new LEGO sets that incorporate robotics and augmented reality!

KidCoolThereminSchool musical introduction: Learn what a Theremin instrument is and then try it out for yourself! Witness one of the world's most renowned thereminists Dorit Chrysler, who is co-founder of the New York Theremin Society, perform during the day's events. The KidCoolThereminSchool is dedicated to inspire and nurture creative learning and expression through innovative music education, art, and science. Presented by the New York Theremin Society.

Join CodeScty for a live performance and exhibition table! CodeScty creates original hip hop, videos and curricula that teaches introductory computational thinking and coding concepts - imagine "Schoolhouse Rock" for computer science! CodeScty is a member of NEW INC, the world's first museum-led incubator for art, technology and design.

The Climate Museum, in partnership with Never Stop Learning, hosts hands-on activities around climate change that give children a chance to paint and also create a polaroid exhibition.

Join students from Cooper Union's School of Architecture, Art and Engineering to explore how to design and build solutions to problems in New York City and around the world.

Food and beverage offerings will be available for purchase on-site, including Blue Bottle Coffee and Black Seed Bagels.

For news, updates, and a complete schedule of events visit rockefellercenter.com.





