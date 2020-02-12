David Phelps and Brian Justin Crum to Join Norm Lewis in CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago
Vocalist David Phelps and Brian Justin Crum (Wicked, We Will Rock You) will join Broadway star, Norm Lewis in Children of Eden at the Arcada Theatre in Chicago in the role of Father.
Brian Justin Crum's career began on Broadway when he was just 18 years old. He moved to New York City to join the cast of "Wicked". He then went on to perform in Pulitzer Prize Winning 'Next to Normal', QUEENS rock theatrical "We will Rock You" and Disney's "Tarzan" among others. In 2016 Brian appeared on America's Got Talent.
For more than 15 years, David Phelps served as a member of the popular and prestigious Gaither Vocal Band, and during that time received numerous Dove Awards, Grammy Awards, and multiple platinum-selling recording projects. As a soloist, he received 2009 Dove Award nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year and Long Form Video for the Christmas DVD, O Holy Night to add to his many awards and honors. David's 2012 live concert DVD, David Phelps: Classic, debuted on Billboards' Music Video Chart at #1 and since its release has received acclaim from throughout both Gospel and secular music genres.
Freely based on the Biblical book of Genesis, Children of Eden, with book and score by Caird and Schwartz, respectively, provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic of Noah and the flood. Scheduled to open August 7, 2020 at Chicagoland's historic Arcada Theatre- located just 45 minutes from O'Hare- the show will be a theatrical celebration, with a cast of over 50 alumni from Chicago and New York stages.
Children of Eden's award-winning artistic team, comprised of Chicago's best, includes: Brenda Didier (Director/Choreographer); Christopher Carter (Co-Choreographer); Jermaine Hill (Music Director); Tom Vendafredo (Choral Director); Alexander Ridgers (Lighting); Kevan Loney (Projection Design); and Jeff Kmiec (Scenic Design). The production will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment.
Tickets are now on sale at www.childrenofedenthemusical.com.
