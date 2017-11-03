David Henry Hwang & Julie Taymor Chat M. BUTTERFLY Today at Asia Society Museum

Asia Society continues its discussions and events, including David Henry Hwang and Julie Taymor in conversation about M. Butterfly's return to Broadway. Scroll down for details!

M. Butterfly Back on Broadway (Discussion)

TONIGHT, Nov 3, 2017. 6:30 to 8:30 pm

This fall, M. Butterfly returns to Broadway in a dazzling new production. David Henry Hwang and Julie Taymor come together to discuss their artistic collaboration and the new vision they have developed in recognition of the wider issues that make the production contemporary, nearly 30 years after its original Broadway debut in 1988.

- David Henry Hwang, playwright

- Julie Taymor, filmmaker and director

Nine Continents (Book Launch)

Wed, Nov 8, 2017. 6:30 to 8:00 pm

Xiaolu Guo's latest book, Nine Continents: A Memoir In and Out of China, explores how Chinese families coped with the Cultural Revolution, China's rapid economic growth, and a globalized world.

- Xiaolu Guo, author, A Concise Chinese-English Dictionary for Lovers, and I Am China

- Isaac Stone Fish, senior fellow, Asia Society's Center on U.S.-China Relations

Asia Society Museum presents a wide range of traditional, modern, and contemporary exhibitions of Asian and Asian American art, taking new approaches to familiar masterpieces and introducing under-recognized arts and artists. The Asia Society Museum Collection comprises a traditional art collection, including the initial bequests of Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd, and a contemporary art collection. Through exhibitions and public programs, Asia Society provides a forum for the issues and viewpoints reflected in both traditional and contemporary Asian art, and in Asia today.

