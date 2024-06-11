Photos: Get a First Look at GATSBY World Premiere at A.R.T.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel The Great Gatsby comes to new life in this world-premiere musical with a score by international rock star Florence Welch (Florence + the Machine) and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living).

Get a first look at photos below!

Gatsby is staged by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Moby-Dick) with choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!) and music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby (Days of Wine and Roses: The Musical).

The cast includes Matthew Amira (Wilson), Adam Grupper (Wolfsheim), Cory Jeacoma (Tom), Charlotte MacInnes (Daisy), Solea Pfeiffer (Myrtle), Isaac Powell (Gatsby), Ben Levi Ross (Nick), and Eleri Ward (Jordan). The ensemble includes Nick Bailey, Kailey Boyle, Runako Campbell, Jada Clark, Joshua Grosso, Alex Haquia, Gabriel Hyman, Matt Kizer, Lorenzo Pagano, Christopher Ralph, Christopher M. Ramirez,

Shea Renne, Aliza Russell, Shota Sekiguchi, and Maya Sistruck. Swings are Cameron Burke, Jacob Burns, Mia DeWeese, Paige Krumbach, and Justin Gregory Lopez. Standby for Gatsby is Sam Simahk. Sasha Carrier, Kendall Coté, and Elba Paramino (Pammy) alternate in the role of Pammy.