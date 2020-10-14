David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Will Return to Broadway in September 2021

Performances will begin on Friday, September 17, 2021.

David Byrne's American Utopia will return to the live stage on Broadway in the fall of 2021 at a theatre to be announced. Performances will begin on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Tickets are on sale now at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.

Academy Award®-winning director Spike Lee's acclaimed filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia premieres on HBO this Saturday, October 17. Since making its world premiere opening the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, the film has been called "a life-affirming, euphoria-producing, soul-energizing sing-along protest film that's asking us to rise up against our own complacency" (IndieWire) and "an all-time-great concert film" (Vanity Fair). The A.V. Club said, "David Byrne and Spike Lee found the spectacle in the performers simply performing."

"With the launch of the American Utopia movie, people have been asking me when they can get tickets to see the show back on Broadway," said David Byrne.

"We are in the final stages of finalizing a theater which we will be able to announce soon. In the meantime, you can go ahead and book tickets for next year."

"We all need things to look forward to at this time. I can't wait to get back on stage, live, in person with my fellow band members to perform for audiences in person. I realize now, more than ever, how much I miss performing this show with the band in front of a live Broadway audience."

Nonesuch released the cast album for David Byrne's American Utopia, with music and lyrics by David Byrne; it is available via the Nonesuch Store, iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, and other digital service providers. The two-CD version and a vinyl edition are also now available.

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

David Byrne's American Utopia is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo and Todomundo with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Steve Traxler, Thomas Laub, Steve Rosenthal, Erica Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer.

