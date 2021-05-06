Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Briggs to be Featured in Upcoming TUESDAYS AT 6 Presented by The Cathedral of St. John the Divine

The program will feature Prelude and Fugue in C – Andrew Ager (b. 1962) and Sonata on the 94th Psalm – Julius Reubke (1834–1858).

May. 6, 2021  
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel. These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms. This week, Artist in Residence David Briggs will perform music by Andrew Ager and Julius Reubke.

PROGRAM:

Prelude and Fugue in C - Andrew Ager (b. 1962)

Sonata on the 94th Psalm - Julius Reubke (1834-1858)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.

DETAILS:

EVENT: Tuesdays at 6 - David Briggs

DATE: Tuesday, May 11th

TIME: 6:00 PM - 6:45 PM

WHERE: Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website


