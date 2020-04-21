Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher Jr and More to Take Part in 24 Hour Plays First-Ever VIRAL MUSICALS

Tonight, for the first time ever, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Musicals will stream on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. Twelve game actors will perform brand new original pieces, written especially for them by a talented writer and composer team. One new musical will be released every 20 minutes from 6 PM ET until 9:30 PM ET.

Rising to this unique acting challenge are Jelani Alladin, Nick Blaemire, John Clay III, Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher Jr, Lora Lee Gayer, David Hull, Ana Nogueira, Larry Owens, Sarah Steele, Natalie Walker, and Libby Winters. They will perform works written and composed by Rachel Axler, Eli Bolin, Faye Chiao, Jonathan Coulton, Kristoffer Diaz, Tasha Gordon-Solmon, Adam Gwon, Julia Jordan, Michael Kimmel, Josh Koenigsberg, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Aimee Mann, Michael Mitnick, Kate Nash, Christopher Oscar Peña, Mike Pettry, Lauren Pritchard, Matt Schatz, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Rona Siddiqui, and Libby Winters.

"After several years of producing The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway, we were up for a new challenge and we created The 24 Hour Musicals. So it was only natural that after several weeks of producing The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, we'd be ready to have performers break into song in this new format as well," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays. "With this array of talent lined up, I have a feeling we're about to pull off something very special, but you'll have to tune in tonight at 6 PM and see for yourself."

Last night at 6 PM, twelve actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the creative teams to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and composers were paired with actors and were working together to create an original musical especially for them. Actors received their scripts this morning at 10 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their performances begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Musicals are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. Mark T Evans will serve as the music supervisor.

Methuen Drama, one of the oldest and most well known play and performing arts publishers, will publish The 24 Hour Plays Book of Viral Monologues in print and digital form. Howard Sherman, who inspired The 24 Hour Plays to develop The Viral Monologues, will serve as the editor. A release date is forthcoming.

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





