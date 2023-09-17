Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater to Present CONSIDER WATER and TIME TO TALK WITH DAVA for Climate Week NYC

Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater (DFDVT) presents the Virtual Premiere of "Consider Water" and Time to Talk with Dava as part of Climate Week NYC, September 18th - 22nd. The performance will be available for streaming from now until Midnight EST, September 22nd, via the DFDVT. A "Consider Water" screening will take place on the first day of Climate Week NYC, September 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. EST, followed by an episode of Time to Talk with Dava. Visit the link below for tickets.

"Consider Water" combines three types of artistic expression - dynamic and fluid dance, original music, and visual arts - and was inspired by domestic and global water issues, such as water scarcity, water contamination, water quality, and water-related natural disasters. Fearon envisioned the multimedia elements of "Consider Water" to create an immersive experience that invites audience members to bring new consideration to one of the earth's most precious resources. "Fearon's movements are both gymnastic and natural, as the dancers combined crouching and running with sudden bursts of dynamic, leg-thrusting energy, and the work was a haunting reminder that Americans are so lucky to be able to take our water for granted, turning on a tap without effort."- Davalois Fearon's "Consider Water," Mary Cargill, DanceViewTimes.

An episode of Time to Talk with Dava will immediately follow the premier of "Consider Water," Time to Talk with Dava is a discursive series that highlights structural racism within dance, academia, and society at large. This series utilizes arts and informed discourse to increase awareness of social, environmental, and academic racial disparities. This will be the fourth Time to Talk with Dava and the Fourth DFDVT virtual premieres of "Time to Talk" in 2020, "For C.J." in 2021, and "KERNEL" in 2022.

"Climate Week NYC is the largest annual climate event of its kind, bringing together some 400 events and activities across the City of New York - in person, hybrid, and online. Each year, business leaders, political change makers, local decision-takers and civil society representatives of all ages and backgrounds, from all over the world, gather to drive the transition, speed up progress, and champion change that is already happening. Climate Week NYC is hosted by Climate Group, an international non-profit whose purpose is to drive climate action, fast. Climate Group hosts the official program during the week that brings together the most senior international figures from business, government, civil society, and the climate sector. This year Climate Week NYC will be held from September 17-24, 2023. The event takes place every year in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly and is run in coordination with the United Nations and the City of New York." - Climate Week NYC

The Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater allows Davalois Fearon Dance to fulfill its mission of pushing artistic and social boundaries while cultivating the next generation of dance artists by providing a platform for the company to share performances, workshops, and discussions.

For more information on the limited-time membership or the Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater, please visit davaloisfearon.com.

About Davalois Fearon

Davalois Fearon is a Bessie-awarded, critically acclaimed choreographer, dancer, and educator. Her dancing, praised by colleagues as "unapologetic" and by critics as "electrifying," was honed over 12 years with the Stephen Petronio Company (2005-2017), where she was an audience favorite for her bold performances. Born in Jamaica and raised in the Bronx, Fearon's choreography is said to embody a "tenacious virtuosity" that is now reflected in her work as founder and director of Davalois Fearon Dance (DFD). Established in 2016, DFD pushes artistic and social boundaries to highlight injustice and inequality and spark vital conversations about change. Fearon's work has been presented nationally and internationally, including at New York City venues such as the Joyce Theatre, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the New Victory Theater. Among many others, she has completed commissions for the Bronx Museum of the Arts and Barnard College. Her abundant honors and awards include Mosaic Network & Fund, DanceNYC's Dance Advancement Fund Award, and grants from the MAP Fund and the Howard Gilman Foundation, and her company has enjoyed continuous support from the Bronx Council of the Arts. Fearon has been featured in publications such as The New York Times and The New Yorker, in poet Ntozake Shange's book, Dance We Do: A Poet Explores Black Dance, and in the 2019 documentary film, If the Dancer Dances. She earned an MFA in dance from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and is currently a visiting professor at Princeton University's dance department. Full bio: davaloisfearon.com/artistic-director

About Davalois Fearon Dance

Davalois Fearon Dance was founded in November 2016 with a mission to collaboratively create, perform, and teach a versatile body of work that pushes both artistic and social boundaries. The company's work draws from Ms. Fearon's richly diverse movement vocabulary and aims to cultivate the next generation of dance artists. Her choreography is often driven by the intent to confront complex issues and prompt contemplation. Multimedia elements are used to carry audiences on a journey of ideas. The company debuted at the prestigious Joyce Theater as a part of the American Dance Platform during the 2017 Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) conference. Davalois Fearon Dance has been presented throughout New York City, including by The Joyce Theater and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 2017, the company was selected to participate in the 2017 DanceMotion USA Professional Development Follow-on Program. It was awarded arts administration and professional development support during 2017-2019 from Pentacle as a participant in their pioneering capacity-building research project, the Administrative Resource Team. In 2017, the company was also awarded the PearlDiving Movement Residency at PearlArts Studio in Pittsburgh, and in 2018, it participated in the Suite/Space Residency at Mabou Mines. Full bio: Davalois Fearon Dance

Funding Credit

The Virtual Premiere of "Consider Water" was made possible by individual donors and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the Bronx Council on the Arts (BCA). In addition, this program is supported, in part, by Dance/NYC's Dance Advancement Fund, made possible by the Howard Gilman Foundation and the Ford Foundation. Davalois Fearon is fiscally sponsored by Unique Projects Inc., a New York State not-for-profit 501 (c) 3 organization administered by Pentacle/DanceWorks, Inc. "Consider Water" was created with the support of BCA, the MuKha Arts and Science Foundation, and individual donations. In addition, support for developing the "Water, Thirst & Storm" sections of "Consider Water" was made possible through the Harlem Stage Fund for New Work, which has received support from the Jerome Foundation. "Water, Thirst & Storm" premiered at The Harlem Stage Gatehouse on April 7th, 2016, as part of E-Moves 17.