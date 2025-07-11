Date Announced for 2025 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is back for 2025! The Theater District transforms into a one-of-a-kind haven for theater lovers – onstage, backstage and in the audience – on Sunday, September 21. Broadway’s biggest day will invite fans to revel in the thrill of discovering show-stopping treasures, bidding on unforgettable experiences and soaking in the magic of the theater community.

Theater lovers of all kinds can get their hands on one-of-a-kind keepsakes and autographed collectibles, while bidding on exclusive Broadway experiences and rare finds, from props and costume pieces to coveted opening night packages and more.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will run from 10 am – 7 pm with tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets, the silent auction in Shubert Alley and the live grand auction wrapping up the day at 5 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Details for the 39th edition of the event, including participating tables and auction lots, will be announced after Labor Day.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings when cast members of the original A Chorus Line set up two tables outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,421,675. Since 1987, the 38 editions of the event have raised $20.2 million.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is supported by corporate sponsors The New York Times and United Airlines, the official airline of Broadway Cares.