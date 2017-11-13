Daryl Roth to Bring BETWEEN THE LINES and IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Concerts to 92Y

92Y announces a new series with award-winning producer Daryl Roth, bringing concert performances of two musicals to its stage.

Between the Lines, a new musical based on the bestselling book by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, premiered at Kansas City Repertory Theatre earlier this year and was hailed by BroadwayWorld as a "well-conceived, masterfully executed, tuneful, funny example of what you hope a Broadway style musical might aspire to be at its best."

Directed by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), with music by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Disney's "Olaf's Frozen Adventure") this enchanting new musical asks, is it possible to live the story you want, if it's not the story you're in? Cast to be announced.

It Shoulda Been You premiered on Broadway in the 2015 season and marked the directorial debut of David Hyde Pierce. Featuring an all-star cast, this refreshingly modern spin on the traditional wedding comedy proves that when it comes to wedding day insanity, it's all relative. Cast to be announced.

Producer Daryl Roth is thrilled to be collaborating on this new series following the incredible reception of Love, Loss, and What I Wore last season.

"I have always adored the programs at the 92Y, especially their exciting and entertaining evenings of music and theatre. I am so happy to be sharing these two wonderful musicals, created by such talented artists, which I hope will delight and charm the 92Y audiences," she said.

In Development:

BETWEEN THE LINES

A concert performance of the new musical based on the bestselling book by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer

Music and Lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald

Directed by Jeff Calhoun

Produced by special arrangement with Daryl Roth

Cast TBA

Sunday, January 28, 7 pm, tickets from $40

Is it possible to live the story you want, even if it's not the story you're in? Seventeen-year-old Deliah McPhee's life is turned upside down. When the handsome hero of her favorite book literally starts speaking to her, she thinks she's found the perfect escape. This empowering new musical will delight everyone who has ever wondered if they have the power to change their own story.

A Concert Celebration of

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU

Book and Lyrics by Brian Hargrove

Music by Barbara Anselmi

Directed by David Hyde Pierce

Produced by special arrangement with Daryl Roth

Cast TBA

Monday, March 5, 8 pm, tickets from $40

Complete with blushing brides, nervous grooms, overbearing moms, unexpected guests, and enough twists and turns to make even the most experienced wedding planner throw up his hands and say, "holy matrimony!" It Shoulda Been You is a "smart, funny, and inventive musical comedy." (Associated Press)

92nd Street Y is a world-class, nonprofit cultural and community center that fosters the mental, physical and spiritual health of people throughout their lives, offering: wide-ranging conversations with the world's best minds; an outstanding range of programming in the performing, visual and literary arts; fitness and sports programs; and activities for children and families.





