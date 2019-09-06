Darren Criss To Star In & Executive Produce Ryan Murphy Series HOLLYWOOD

Darren Criss will once more find himself under the wing of Ryan Murphy, as the award-winning star has signed on to star and executive produce the new Netflix series, Hollywood.

The project, which received a direct-to-series order from Netflix, will also star Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor which is set to debut in May.

The show was co-created by frequent Murphy collaborator, Ian Brennan. Principal photography is currently underway.

According to Murphy, Hollywood centers on Hollywood's golden age and will center on "Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed."

Criss is also in the process of executive producing and penning songs for a new musical comedy series Royalties, for the shortform video platform Quibi.

Darren Criss is a multi-faceted artist with an illustrious career spanning television, film, music and stage. Criss has been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, as well as Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's award-winning series "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" was met with widespread critical acclaim, earning him a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors' Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award.

Known for playing Blaine Anderson on FOX's global phenomenon "Glee," Criss received an Emmy Award nomination in 2015 for best original music and lyrics for the song "This Time". As a songwriter, Criss released a five-track solo EP entitled "Homework" which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Album chart. He also wrote the music and lyrics for the Team Starkid musical "Starship," which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart. In 2017, he introduced his indie-pop band Computer Games with his brother Chuck and released their first album "Lost Boys Life EP". Computer Games was nominated as one of Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Stars.





