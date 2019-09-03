Ryan Murphy To Bring A CHORUS LINE, Patti LuPone and More To Netflix

In a new interview with Time magazine, Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer and creator, Ryan Murphy, reveals some exciting new projects currently in the pipeline.

In addition to his previously announced adaptation of the hit musical,The Prom, Murphy is also developing a ten-part miniseries of the classic musical, A Chorus Line!

Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor will star in another Murphy project for Netflix titled Hollywood, which will debut in May.

According to Murphy, Hollywood centers on a "look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed."

In addition to these projects is Ratched, an origin story starring Sarah Paulson as the titular nurse made famous in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and a project exploring the life of film star Marlene Dietrich, currently in development with Tony-winner Jessica Lange.

Two miniseries exploring the lives and careers of fashion designer, Roy Halston (Ewan Macgregor) and art icon, Andy Warhol, are also in the works.

Over the last decade, Ryan Murphy has become one of the most influential creators in entertainment. The screenwriter, director and producer has won six Emmy Awards out of 28 nominations and a Tony Award in 2019 for Best Revival of a Play, as a producer. He has also earned three Grammy Award nominations, as a producer.

Read the full article at Time.





