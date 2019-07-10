Darren Criss to Star In, Write Songs For Musical Comedy Series ROYALTIES for Quibi

From the mind of Emmy & Golden Globe Award-winning actor and songwriter Darren Criss comes ROYALTIES, a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world's biggest hits. The show follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo - Sara and Pierce (Criss) - as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week.

Each episode will feature real-life entertainment personalities portraying fictitious (and ridiculous) music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.

Criss is co-writing and executive-producing the series with longtime collaborators Nick and Matt Lang, fellow co-founders of Youtube sensation Team Starkid.

Darren Criss, Nick Lang, Matt Lang will write for the musical comedy series. Executive producers include Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Joe Earley, Darren Criss, Matt Lang, Nick Lang, Ricky Rollins

SideCar will produce ROYALTIES, which marks the company's first sale since its formation in February. SideCar is a FOX Entertainment-owned company.

Darren Criss is a multi-faceted artist with an illustrious career spanning television, film, music and stage. Criss has been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, as well as Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's award-winning series "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" was met with widespread critical acclaim, earning him a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors' Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award.

Known for playing Blaine Anderson on FOX's global phenomenon "Glee," Criss received an Emmy Award nomination in 2015 for best original music and lyrics for the song "This Time". As a songwriter, Criss released a five-track solo EP entitled "Homework" which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Album chart. He also wrote the music and lyrics for the Team Starkid musical "Starship," which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart. In 2017, he introduced his indie-pop band Computer Games with his brother Chuck and released their first album "Lost Boys Life EP". Computer Games was nominated as one of Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Stars.

Up next, Criss will star alongside Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore in the Roland Emmerich-directed World War II film "Midway" premiering November 8.

Headed by veteran executive and producer Gail Berman, SideCar: A "Content Development Accelerator" was launched by FOX Entertainment in February 2019. Designed specifically to identify and incubate content both for the FOX network and third-party platforms, the recently formed unit develops scripted and unscripted programming, providing content creators with a new environment in which to develop fresh material, while delivering audiences high-quality options across multiple platforms.





