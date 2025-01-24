Photos: Darren Criss & Helen J Shen in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING New Production Shots

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at the Belasco Theatre will present a special one-day only fan event on Wednesday, February 12th, aptly titled “Party Like It’s 2064” (when the show takes place) with all remaining seats at that evening’s performances priced at $64 each (including fees) made available exclusively via a special digital lottery. See new production shots here!



Fans will be able to enter the special digital lottery to purchase tickets to the February 12th 7pm performance beginning today, Friday, January 24th. Fans can enter the lottery at rush.telecharge.comhttp://rush.telecharge.com. Entries will be accepted until Sunday, February 2nd at 11:59 pm. The first drawing will be made on February 3rd at 12:00 pm; with the potential of additional drawings, based on availability. Full details will be listed on rush.telecharge.com.



In addition to this special ticket offer Maybe Happy Ending will be celebrating the show and its enthusiastic legion of fans throughout the day with different events and special offers. Some of the exciting plans include merch giveaways during the morning in-person rush line, Q&A style online live streams with creative team and cast members, photo-opportunities with cast members, additional merch giveaways for audiences in line and so much more. The day’s program culminates in the evening show with the audience being treated to some fun pre-show and post-show surprises.

