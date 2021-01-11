Darren Aronofsky is Adapting Samuel D. Hunter's THE WHALE for the Big Screen
The New York premiere of The Whale played at Playwrights Horizons in 2012.
According to Discussing Film, director Darren Aronofsky is working on a film adaptation of of Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale for A24. Production is set to begin in April.
On the outskirts of Mormon Country, Idaho, a six-hundred pound recluse (Mr. Hensley) hides away in his apartment eating himself to death. Desperate to reconnect with his long-estranged daughter, he reaches out to her, only to find a viciously sharp-tongued and wildly unhappy teen. Big-hearted and fiercely funny, The Whale tells the story of a man's last chance at redemption, and of finding beauty in the most unexpected places.
Writing in The Denver Post on the World Premiere of The Whale at Denver Center Theatre in January, Ray Mark Rinaldi called it, "A rich night of theater. Very much a play of today and audiences ready to engage the times should understand its rewards."
