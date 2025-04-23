Darian Sanders' Memoir 'Don't Fear You Roar' To Receive Screen Adaptation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last year, theater performer Darian Sanders released a new memoir, chronicling his childhood in Kentucky to his turn as Simba in the Broadway national tour of The Lion King. Now, Deadline reports that the book, titled Don't Fear Your Roar, is slated to move forward as one of two titles to be brought to the screen via a new partnership with Publishing house Gungnir and Curiosity Entertainment‘s Storyteller Media. The other title is Gina Din’s autobiography, Daughter of Africa, which will be released alongside a new “companion workbook on leadership and legacy.”

The new initiative aims to provide "a new model in publishing," bringing narratives off the page and into a cross-media experience that includes screen adaptations. “This is how we build legacy stories that last," said Curiostity founder Adhrucia Apana. The full slate of titles will be announced in the coming months, with genres that include memoir, fiction, graphic novel, and more.

Darian Sanders made his Broadway tour debut with The Lion King as Simba. Regional theater roles include Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Seaweed in Hairspray, Curtis in Dreamgirls, and more.

Don't Fear Your Roar is described as an "inspiring memoir" in which Snanders "shares the setbacks and triumphs that defined his path, offering readers a beacon of hope and encouragement." Learn more about the book here.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy