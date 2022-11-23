Danny LoPriore, Mark Viera, Jeff Ross, Zarna Garg, Dave Attell And More Come to To Carolines On Broadway In December

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of December, with headliners Danny LoPriore, host of The LoPriore Podcast, December 2 and 3; Mark Viera, from his Showtime stand-up special "Tales of a Nuyorican," November 8 - 10; Jeff Ross, "The Roast Master General," from the Netflix stand-up special "Bumping Mics," December 16 - 18; Zarna Garg, starring in Zarna's Holiday Party, December 23 and 24; and Dave Attell, from the Netflix stand-up special "Bumping Mics," December 28 - 30.

Carolines on Broadway invites revelers to laugh in the New Year in the heart of Times Square at the New Year's Eve Spectacular on Saturday, December 31, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The 10:00 p.m. show will feature a live viewing of the ball dropping in Times Square on plasma screen monitors.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in December are The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring the country's best and brightest comedians, on December 1, 3, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18 and 21; Next Up! Comedy & Talent Showcase, starring Ameliaismoore and HerShe The Entertainer, on December 4; Roni Shanell, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on December 13; Spin The Block, hosted by Fen Guillaume, on December 15; and Betta Not Bring Ya Kids, starring Rashad Bashir and Justin C. Ramos, on December 20.

Schedule subject to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.

Founded in 1982 by Caroline Hirsch, Carolines on Broadway is New York City's premier comedy venue and one of the city's leading destinations for live entertainment. Carolines first opened as a cabaret in New York's Chelsea neighborhood in 1982 before moving to the South Street Seaport and becoming home to the A&E Network's award-winning series Carolines Comedy Hour. Now a cornerstone of the city's vibrant Times Square district since 1992, Carolines on Broadway continues to present comedy's biggest stars on the industry's grandest stage. In 2022, Carolines marks forty years of bringing laughter to New York City. Carolines founded and produces the annual New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) a week-long festival that features more than 200 comedians performing in more than 150 shows across all five boroughs. For more information on Carolines on Broadway visit www.carolines.com.

For more information on the NYCF visit www.nycomedyfestival.com.