Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez to Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on COLBERT & TODAY This Week

Merrily We Roll Along is now running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Oct. 23, 2023

Merrily We Roll Along

Merrily We Roll Along stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez are coming to your TV screens this week!

The Broadway trio will appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight, October 23. The episode airs at 11:35 PM on CBS and will stream the next day on Peacock.

They will then sit down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on The TODAY Show on Thursday, October 26. The episode airs at 10:00 AM on NBC and will stream on Peacock.

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart

Starring Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

The company includes Max RackenbergBrady WagnerSherz AletahaMaya BoydLeana Rae ConcepcionMorgan KirnerKen KrugmanCorey MachTalia RobinsonAmanda RoseJamila Sabares-KlemmBrian SearsEvan Alexander Smith, Christian StrangeKoray TarhanVishal VaidyaNatalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



