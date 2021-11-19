Daniel J. Watts, Gavin Creel & More to Join Shoshana Bean for SING YOUR HALLELUJAH

Beginning in 2018, Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean began a holiday tradition with her acclaimed, sold out shows at the world-famous Apollo Theatre in New York City. After the global pandemic forced Broadway and live concert venues to shutter last year, Bean returns to Harlem's World-Famous Apollo Theater on December 13 for her holiday concert, Sing Your Hallelujah. Joining her are some incredibly talented friends including 2020 Tony Award nominee, Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel, singer/songwriter Shayna Steele, and Gospel Artist Jason McGee & The Choir. Additional guests will be announced in the weeks to come. Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.apollotheaters.org/event/shoshana-bean-sing-your-hallelujah.

In 2020, the global pandemic forced Bean to pivot from the annual live holiday show and she instead brought together a few of her friends including Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel, tap dance phenom Jared Grimes; Broadway, TV, and film star Jeremy Jordan; recording artist Shayna Steele; "Britain's Got Talent" and #1 Billboard recording artist Connie Talbot; and 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts, to create a holiday concert event filmed live at the Harlem landmark and streamed worldwide. This year, with the world returning to a sense of normalcy and people yearning to attend live music events, Bean will gather friends on the West End, Broadway and Hollywood for her holiday concert, Sing Your Hallelujah.

Beginning December 4, Bean will swap last year's worldwide streaming film for an in-person evening of elegance, music and joy on the stage in London at Cadogan Hall. She will then return to where it all began, and where last year's streamed concert was filmed, Harlem's World-Famous Apollo Theater on December 13. Lastly, Bean will travel across coasts to Los Angeles' Immanuel Presbyterian Cathedral for a December 18 concert. To purchase tickets or for more information please visit www.singyourhallelujah.com.

The holiday season has always been a light in the darkness, a time to reflect, connect and be grateful. Sing Your Hallelujah uniquely captures that spirit with fresh interpretations of holiday classics, intimate collaborations with special guests and honest reflections as we strive to overcome loss and separation endured during this unprecedented time in history.

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very first replacement for "Elphaba" in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won a IRNE Award for her performance as "Fanny Brice" in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of "CeeCee Bloom" in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

Sing Your Hallelujah is produced by For The Record in New York and Los Angeles, and co-produced by For The Record and Fourth Wall Live in London. David Cook serves as musical director, arranger and plays the piano.

For more information visit: www.singyourhallelujah.com