Daniel Dae Kim, Nikki Renée Daniels & More to Join Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala

Dramatists Guild Foundation has revealed the star-studded line-up for the organization's 2024 Gala on October 24, 2024, at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The evening will celebrate writers and their work, with performances from Daniel Dae Kim (YELLOW FACE), Nikki Renée Daniels (ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, COMPANY), Jeanna de Waal (Diana), Francis Jue (YELLOW FACE), Jack Wolfe (West End NEXT TO NORMAL), and appearances from acclaimed writers, including DGF Board President Andrew Lippa, Tony Award winner and DGF Board Member David Henry Hwang (YELLOW FACE, M. BUTTERFLY), Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award winner and DGF Board Member Doug Wright (QUILLS, I AM MY OWN WIFE), Tony Award winner James Lapine (INTO THE WOODS, FALSETTOS, PASSION), Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, with a performance from WE LIVE IN CAIRO, written by DGF Fellows alumni Daniel and Patrick Lazour. More performances and presentations will be announced in the coming weeks.

The evening’s program will be directed by Noah Himmelstein, joined by Julianne Merrill as Music Director.

As previously announced, the evening will honor Tom Kitt, the Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning Composer, Orchestrator, and Arranger; and producer Mindy Rich, Chairman at Rich Holdings Inc., Executive Chair at Rich Entertainment Group (REG), and Producing Partner at Grove Entertainment, for their creative contributions, educational mentorship, and continued dedication to the American theater. Tony, Emmy and Writers Guild nominated writer, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Amber Ruffin (Some Like It Hot, The Wiz) will return as host.

To join DGF at this year’s Gala, visit DGF.org/Gala for ticket and sponsorship information.