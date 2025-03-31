Dancing Through Deadlines: Spring in Full Swing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



They always say it’s a whirlwind this time of year, and honestly, that feels about right. It’s trying to juggle a million things at once, hoping nothing falls apart. As an Entertainment Business major training in the performing arts, I’m constantly juggling the push and pull between creative expression and the pressures of academic and professional life. My days are packed with rehearsals, coursework, marketing projects, and trying to carve out time for personal growth. With our dance show behind us now, it felt like a whirlwind of deadlines, rehearsals, and pushing through exhaustion, but also a lot of excitement and energy. Sometimes it feels like I’m stretched too thin. But through the chaos, I’ve learned how to adapt, how to organize my time, and how to stay grounded in what really matters. It’s not easy, and I’m not pretending it is. But the challenge has become a part of my journey, and I’m doing my best to embrace it.

One of the most effective ways I’ve found to stay on track is through time blocking. It might sound basic, but it’s been a total breakthrough for me. I dedicate specific hours for class, rehearsals, work, and yes, rest. My phone calendar is my lifeline, color coded with commitments and buffer periods so I’m not running from one thing to the next without breathing. I’m obsessive about inputting details immediately to avoid letting anything slip through the cracks. Multiple alarms and timers keep me on track, and I stick to the motto "Two alarm clocks and a friend" from my dance school, which is my way of staying accountable to myself and my schedule.

But staying organized isn’t just about digital tools. I rely on a mix of physical and digital methods to keep my head clear. I use my Notes app to make lists and track what I need to get done. It’s satisfying to cross things off, but I also keep a dedicated notebook for when I need to really process something. I find that writing by hand helps me retain what I’m learning, which is why I carry my dance notebook everywhere. It’s filled with notes, choreography, and little bursts of inspiration from my instructors and training. I also keep a large notebook at my desk for random ideas and free form thoughts. It’s a space where I can dump my brain and not worry about being perfect. If I’m stressed or overwhelmed, sometimes just letting my thoughts spill onto the page is enough to feel like I’ve hit reset.

When stress piles up, I’ve learned to give myself permission to take a step back. Whether it’s stretching or taking a walk outside, moving my body in some capacity is the easiest way to clear my head. Long stretches of desk work or rehearsals can be draining, so I make it a point to break up my day with moments of physical release. In both the arts and business, there’s always something pulling my attention, but I’ve learned that not everything aligns with my bigger picture. I’ve had to set boundaries and get comfortable saying no to things that won’t help me grow. It’s not always easy, especially when it feels like everything is worth pursuing. But I’ve realized that protecting my time and energy is more important than taking on too much.

At the heart of all this is discipline. There are nights spent editing, early mornings in the studio, and planning that sometimes feels like it’s never enough. It’s exhausting, and I won’t sugarcoat it. But I’ve found that staying connected to my goals—looking ahead to what I want to achieve—helps me keep going. Managing this lifestyle as a performing arts student isn’t a one size fits all formula, but a constant process of refining what works for me. By being intentional with my time, using the right tools, making space for physical activity, and setting boundaries, I’m trying to create a future where I can integrate both creativity and professionalism.

If you’re pursuing a career in the performing arts, it’s messy. It’s tough. It’s full of setbacks, long hours, and sacrifices. But it’s also deeply rewarding if you stay authentic to your path. So, embrace the grind, trust yourself, and keep working at it, even when it feels like you’re climbing uphill. The process is part of the journey, and it’s worth it.