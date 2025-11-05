Dances Patrelle to Present Francis Patrelle's THE YORKVILLE NUTCRACKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dances Patrelle will present The Yorkville Nutcracker from December 11-14, 2025 at the Kaye Playhouse. Performances are Thursday & Friday at 7PM, Saturday at 2PM and 7PM, and Sunday at 12PM and 5PM.

Francis Patrelle's holiday classic returns for its 29th season! Enjoy a magical tour of 1895 New York City with Dances Patrelle. The journey begins with a Christmas Eve party at Gracie Mansion attended by dignitaries from around the world - including new police commissioner, Theodore Roosevelt. There will be a battle with life-sized mice, a midnight skate on the ponds of Central Park, and a sleigh-ride to the Grand Conservatory of the Bronx Botanical Gardens in time for a beautiful sunrise buffet of sweets, hosted by the Sugar-Plum Fairy.

New York City Ballet's Miriam Miller and Tyler Angle lead the Dances Patrelle cast as the Sugar-Plum Fairy and Cavalier, along with Max Baud and Hayley Clark as the Snow King and Queen, and two new Snow Princes, including Ethan Wilson from the Dance Theater of Harlem. This magical and whirlwind seasonal confection, with rich delights for ballet lovers of every age also features 200 students from Ballet Academy East, Rye Ballet Conservatory, School of American Ballet, Uptown Ballet Academy, JKO at ABT, Manhattan Youth Ballet, Chrystie Street Ballet Academy, Ballet Hispanico, and the Joffrey Ballet School.