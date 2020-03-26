Dancers Responding to AIDS Launches Relief Campaign to Assist Entertainment Community

Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of BC/EFA has launched a special online fundraising campaign to create the virus Emergency Assistance Fund.

This special fund will be administered by The Actors Fund to assist those in the entertainment community - onstage and behind the scenes - who are facing health care crises and other immediate needs in the wake of the evolving virus pandemic.

Broadway Cares seeded the fund with an initial $250,000 and is asking supporters to donate to the online campaign to reach a goal of $2 million by April 12, 2020.

More than 20 Broadway producers are also offering a $1 million challenge match to double the impact of donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' virus Emergency Assistance Fund at broadwaycares.org/help2020.

The producers generously coming together to offer the $1 million challenge are Spencer Ross, Rebecca Gold Milikowsky, Elizabeth Armstrong, Bill Damaschke, Diana DiMenna, Jeanne Donovan Fisher, S. Asher Gelman, John Gore & Lauren Reid/The John Gore Organization, Louise Gund, Judi Krupp, Larry & Beth Lenke, Carmen Pavlovic & Gerry Ryan, Marc Platt, Daryl Roth, Jordan Roth, Scott Rudin, Jeffrey Seller, Jana Shea, Iris Smith, David Stone and Barbara Whitman. Lauren Reid, Jordan Roth and David Stone also serve on the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees.

The Broadway producers' challenge was initiated by Ross who pledged $50,000 and began recruiting other producers to join him in each pledging $50,000 for the match. Milikowsky quickly followed suit and joined Ross to co-lead the recruitment effort. Armstrong was the first to sign on. In just a few days, they had 20 producers onboard collectively offering the $1 million pledge.

With the producers' challenge, every new donation made to the emergency fund will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $1 million. You can make your tax-deductible donation at broadwaycares.org/help2020.

Broadway Cares launched the emergency fund March 17 with an initial $250,000. So far, $580,000 has been raised, including $52,000 generated by Lin-Manuel Miranda during a special segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.

The virus Emergency Assistance Fund will help entertainment professionals meet virus-related expenses. It will provide urgent additional resources for the vital social service programs of The Actors Fund, including emergency financial assistance, health insurance, counseling and the operation of The Actors Fund's Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts (729 Seventh Avenue, 12th floor, NYC).

The Actors Fund offers a wide safety net of programs for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment industry. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the single largest financial supporter of The Actors Fund.

"When crises hit, the extended Broadway community and the theatre fans everywhere have always responded with generosity, compassion and action," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "Buoyed by and on behalf of those onstage, backstage and throughout the theaters of New York City and on the road, we are proud to launch this emergency initiative in collaboration with The Actors Fund to provide immediate, basic support for those facing uncertainty in this unsettling pandemic."

The goal now is to reach $2 million in donations by April 12, the date through which all Broadway theaters are dark under orders of New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Similar bans have been enacted elsewhere to slow the spread of the disease, impacting theater professionals across the country.

Thanks to the historic generosity of donors and supporters, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awarded The Actors Fund $6.2 million in 2019. Since 1987, Broadway Cares has provided $101 million in support for The Fund's essential programs.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.





