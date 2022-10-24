Dancers Over 40 To Host Annual Legacy Awards And Holiday Dinner, December 5

This celebration honoring their very own members Loni Ackerman, Linda Rose Iennaco, Yvonne and Roger Puckett, Bobby Hedglin-Taylor and DO40 Advisory Board member Caterina Valente will be held at LIPS Restaurant, 227 East 56th Street 6 - 9pm and hosted by celebrated journalist, theater critic and nightlife columnist Michael Musto.

There will be guest speakers and performances, this year featuring Boudoir LeFleur, Busted and Lala Wiggy, along with the always wonderfully delicious full-course meal.

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. These six performers whose careers span over 60 years in show business have worked with all the greats in the entertainment industry, and have contributed financially as well as participating in our socials, panels and performances over the years.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

General admission tickets are on sale now! $55.00 for non-members $45.00 for members of DO40 with discount code. Reservations: Telecharge, 212-239-6200 or www.telecharge.com; DO40 members call 212-947-8844 or www.telechargeoffers.com with discount code. For more information, call the DO40 Hotline at 212-330-7016 or email at dancersover40@aol.com.