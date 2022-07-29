Dancer and Choreographer Darius Barnes Passes Away At Age 34

Director, choreographer, dancer and performing artist, Darius Barnes has passed away at the age of 34.

As an actor, Darius' six Broadway credits include Mean Girls, Memphis, the Roundabout Theater Company revival of Kiss Me Kate, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

In addition to his Broadway credits, Darius was the Associate Choreographer for the Off-Broadway production of the musical adaptation of Kimberly Akimbo. He made his Off-Broadway debut in The New Group's revival of Sweet Charity.

His additional theatre credits include The Guthrie's A Midsummer Night's Dream, the 1st national tours of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and Memphis, The Sting (World Premiere, Papermill Playhouse), How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (Kennedy Center), Cabin In The Sky (new York City Center's Encores!), La Cage Aux Folles (Goodspeed Opera House), My Paris (Long Wharf Theater), The Pirates Of Penzance (Barrington Stage), The Radio City Christmas Spectacular and readings and workshops of Anastasia The Musical, Hazel: A New Musical Maid In America, Souzatska & Superfly.

Darius also acted as Associate Executive Producer, Associated Creative Director, Choreographer, writer and editor of the inaugural Antonyo Awards. On television, Darius featured in music videos in addition to appearances on Good Morning America, Halston, Katy Keene, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New Year's Eve With John Legend, One Night Only: Best Of Broadway, Smash, The Today Show and the Tony Awards.

As an educator, was a member of the staff and adjudication panel For Move(NYC) And The School Of American Ballet's Alumni Advisory Committee On Diversity And Inclusion. He has taught master classes for The Broadway Dance Center, The Baltimore School For The Arts, The Broadway Collective and Operation Triple Threat.

Darius' trained with The Baltimore School For The Arts, The Kirov Ballet Academy, Chautauqua Institute, Pacific Northwest Ballet and The American Ballet Theatre.