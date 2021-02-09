Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dance/NYC Announces 2021 Symposium Full Schedule And Keynote Speakers

Dr. Aimee Meredith Cox, Gregory King, Ni'Ja Whitson and more scheduled to appear.

Feb. 9, 2021  

Dance/NYC has announced the full schedule and lineup of speakers and sessions for the 2021 Symposium. The Symposium will take place virtually from Wednesday, March 17 - Saturday, March 20, 2021.

As the only gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area, the Symposium is an opportunity for the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City's legacy and trajectory of dance-making.

"For the past five years, I've had the pleasure of spearheading our annual Symposium," said Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, Executive Director of Dance/NYC. "This year it is my immense privilege to hand the reins over to the incomparable Candace Thompson-Zachery, who is creating something truly significant for our community. She has worked with a committee of folks whose leadership and years of care make this another year of a 'for the people by the people' Symposium."

Curated by Candace Thompson-Zachery, Dance/NYC Manager of Justice, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives with advising from the Symposium Programming Committee, this year's theme is Justice. Transformation. Education.Thompson-Zachery shared, 'The 2021 theme works as a call to action inviting attendees across the dance field to reconsider how the field is organized, offering a north star to work towards, a bold statement of change and a commitment towards learning. If every attendee left feeling more connected to this larger community with a sense of the importance of their role as dance workers in creating more just and beautiful societies, we would have achieved our goal'.Content tracks are offered in alignment with the theme and each content track will be accompanied by a thematic guide curated by leading dance practitioners. These guides will feature essays, resource lists with related media, and reflection prompts providing deeper pathways to explore the Symposium topics.

2021 Thematic Guide Curators include Yanira Castro (Transformation), Maura Nguyen Donohue (Education) and Jonathan Gonzalez (Justice).

Keynotes for the 2021 Symposium are as follows:

Symposium Keynote Address Bodies on the Line, Spirits at the Center by Dr. Aimee Meredith Cox, Director of Undergrad Studies, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Africa, Yale University. This Keynote will ask, "What does it mean to center somatic, energetic and spiritual alignment as our field shapeshifts to address its own imbalances and injustices? How can dance lead humanity through this moment?".

A Reckoning of Power, Accountability and Gender Equity, will be moderated by Lauren Wingenroth, Editor in Chief, Dance Teacher and Dance Business Weekly, Senior Consulting Editor, Dance Magazine.

Starting Again: A System Built for Us will be moderated by Ni'Ja Whitson, Interdisciplinary Artist.

The Studio to Stage Pipeline: a Story of Racism, Tendus and Black Death, will be moderated by Gregory King, Assistant Professor of Dance at Kent State University. Check out the full line up of sessions at Dance.NYC/DanceSymp.

Held this year as a fully digital experience on the Whova digital platform, the Symposium will include panel discussions, interactive workshops, networking sessions, a virtual expo hall and sponsorship opportunities. Attendees will be invited to celebrate at the virtual party hosted by DJ Frank Malloy and to dance at the short daily 'Dance Breaks' led by facilitators including DHQ (Dancehall Queen) Brat and Krishna Washburn. Sessions will include ASL interpretation and closed captions. The welcome event will also feature performances choreographed by students of the Hunter College Dance Dept: Esther Nozea (BA student) and Maiya Redding(MFA Student).

As in past years, Dance/NYC is partnering with cultural, financial, business, legal, and communications professionals to offer free, 30-minute, virtual, one-on-one consultations at the SmART Bar and Legal Clinic. Attendees will have the opportunity to seek support on a range of topics including: board development, fundraising, copyright issues, artist visas, and marketing and communications. The SmART Bar and Legal Clinic is organized in collaboration with Pentacle and the New York State Bar Association's Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law and Intellectual Property Sections.

Tickets are available for groups and individuals including students and members of Dance/NYC Justice, Equity, Inclusion Partners with individual prices ranging from $10 to $140. Ticket sales close March 5. Sponsorship, Ads, and Featured Attendee opportunities are also available through February 15. For more information, visit Dance.NYC/DanceSymp.

The list of featured session curators, presenters and consultants include: (in alphabetical order by first name)

  1. Aaron McKinney, General Manager, Hi-ARTS

  2. Abou Farman, (He/Him/His) Assistant Professor, New School; New Sanctuary Movement, Artspace Sanctuary; Immigrants. Dance. Arts. Task Force Member, Dance/NYC

  3. Ahimsa Timoteo Bodhran, Multimedia artist, poet

  4. Dr. Aimee Meredith Cox (She/Her/Hers), Cultural Anthropologist, Director of Undergrad Studies; Associate Professor of Anthropology and Africa, Yale University

  5. Alex Goleman (He/Him/His), Director of Fiscal Services, Pentacle

  6. Ana Nery Fragoso (She/Her/Hers), Dance Educator and Dance Director for the NYCDOE Office of Arts and Special Projects

  7. Anahid Sofian(She/Her/Hers), Executive Director, Anahid Sofian Studio

  8. Antuan Byers (He/Him/His),Dancer, Movement Director, Founder / CEO, Black Dance Change Makers

  9. April Biggs, Independent Dance Artist, Choreographer, Teacher I Performer

  10. Ashley Denae Hannah, Financial Literacy Educator & Advocate, Dance Artist

  11. Brittany Wilson, Founder, B. Wilson Producing Scholars

  12. Carol Foster, Special Programs Assistant for the International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD)

  13. Carrie Blake, Senior Consultant & Research Director

  14. Cathy Zimmerman, Engagement Opportunity Strategist, Pentacle

  15. Cesar Valentino (He/Him/His),Vogue Dance Icon and Pioneer

  16. Christina Dawkins, Founder of A4Abolitionist

  17. Christopher Bastardi, VP / Head, Strategy & Crisis, Sunshine Sachs (NY)

  18. Clarissa Soto Josephs, Associate Director, Pentacle

  19. Claudia Norman (She/Her/Hers), Producer, Celebrate Mexico Now Festival; Co Founder, The Generators

  20. Colette Denali Montoya-Sloan, Archivist/Librarian, Adelphi University's Manhattan Center and CUNY's Guttman Community College

  21. DHQ Brat (She/Her/Hers), Choreographer, Dancer, Teacher, Co-Founder of Queen Moves

  22. Donald Borror (He/Him/His),Executive Director, Dorrance Dance

  23. Douglas Scott, Artistic and Executive Director, Full Radius Dance

  24. Dustin Gibson, Founding Member, Harriet Tubman Collective

  25. Emily Johnson, Dancer and Choreographer, Guggenheim Fellow

  26. Esther Nozea, Student, Bachelor of Arts in Dance at Hunter College

  27. Frank Malloy IV, Musician, Composer, and DJ

  28. Germaul Barnes (He/Him/They), Choreographer, Director of Viewsic Dance, Curator of Contemporary Improvisation for Black Men

  29. Gregory King (He/Him/His), Assistant Professor of Dance at Kent State University

  30. Iakowi:he'ne' Oakes, Executive Director of American Indian Community House

  31. Ingrid Silva (She/Her/Hers), Professional Ballet Dancer with Dance Theatre of Harlem, Founder of EmpowHerNY and Co-Founder of Blacks in Ballet

  32. Jamie Benson (He/Him/His), Marketing Consultant

  33. Jane Anderson, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Museum Studies, New York University

  34. Jane Penn, Executive Director for RIOULT Dance NY

  35. JaQuel Knight, Director, Creative Director, Choreographer, Image Architect

  36. Jeffrey Guimon, Co-Founder & Artistic Director, Ball & Socket Arts and Artistic Planning Administrator, New York City Opera

  37. Jesse Phillips-Fein (She/Her/Hers), Choreographer, performer, and dance educator

  38. Jessica Massart (She/Her/Hers), Management and Marketing Professional

  39. Jody Arnold, Founder, Dance Education Laboratory; Producer, PS Dance

  40. Jonathan González (They/Them/Theirs), Transdisciplinary Artist, Educator

  41. Joti Singh (She/Her/Hers), Artistic Director, Duniya Dance and Drum Company

  42. Dr. Julia Iafrate, Sports Medicine Specialist

  43. Julian Schubach (He/Him/His), Vice President, Wealth Management, ODI Financial

  44. Kevin Gotkin (He,They), Co-Founder of the Disability/Arts/NYC Task Force and Visiting Assistant Professor, New York University

  45. Kimberly Marcotte (She/Her/Hers), Fiscal Associate at Pentacle/Danceworks Inc.

  46. Krishna Washburn (She/Her/Hers), Artistic Director of The Dark Room Ballet

  47. Krista Martins, Choreographer, Founder of Wukkout!

  48. Lady Krow, Dancer and Visual Artist

  49. Laurel Lawson, Choreographic collaborator, Dancer, Designer, and Engineer with Kinetic Light

  50. Lauren Slone (She/Her/Hers),Director of Grants + Research, Map Fund

  51. Lauren Wingenroth (She/Her/Hers), Editor in Chief, Dance Teacher and Dance Business Weekly, Senior Consulting Editor, Dance Magazine

  52. Linda Kuo (She/Her/Hers), Director, Dancers Unlimited

  53. Linda LaBeija, Artistic Activist, Transgender Advocate, Performance Poet

  54. Luba Cortés, Immigrant Defense Coordinator, Make the Road New York

  55. Mariclaire Hulbert, Owner of Mariclare Hulbert Consulting

  56. Maiya Redding, Student, Master's of Fine Arts in Dance at Hunter College

  57. Maura Nguyen Donohue (She/Her/Hers), Associate Professor, Hunter College, City University of New York

  58. Melanie George (She/Her/Hers), Dance Project & Associate Curator at Jacob's Pillow

  59. Melissa Riker (She/Her/Hers) Choreographer, Kinesis Project dance theatre/Founder and Collective Member, Dance Rising

  60. Michael Manswell (He/Him/His), Choreographer and Teaching Artist, Something Positive, Inc.

  61. Nel Shelby, Founder and Principal of Nel Shelby Productions

  62. Nelida Tirado (She/Her/Hers), Artistic Director and Teacher of Nelida Tirado Flamenco

  63. Ni'Ja Whitson (They/Them/Theirs) Interdisciplinary Artist

  64. Nicole Macotsis (She/Her/Hers), Cultural Worker and Founder of Traditions in Motion

  65. Nicole Wallace (She/Her/They/Them), Managing Director, The Poetry Project

  66. Nijeul X. Porter, ArtEquity, Cultural Organizer, Educator, and Producer

  67. Niya Nicholson, Managing Director of MOVE|NYC

  68. Olivia Mode-Cater (She/Her/Hers), Founder and CEO, Dance Ed Tips

  69. Perel (They, Them, Theirs), Interdisciplinary Artist, Choreographer, & Writer

  70. Dr. Renee Ortega, Dance/Movement Therapist and Occupational Therapy Assistant

  71. Rodney Eric Lopez (He/Him/His), Principal, Rodney Eric Lopez Enterprises

  72. Romola Lucas, Principal, Law Office of Romola O. Lucas

  73. Sandy Garcia, Director of Booking, Pentacle

  74. Sue Latham, Vice President of Development, Citymeals on Wheels, Pentacle

  75. Sydnie Mosley, Artistic Director, Sydnie L. Mosley Dances

  76. Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Artistic Director & Choreographer, Elisa Monte Dance

  77. Ximena Garnica (She/Her/Hers),Artistic Co-Director, LEIMAY

  78. Yanira Castro (She/Her/Hers), Independent Artist, a canary torsi

  79. Yo-Yo Lin, Interdisciplinary media artist


