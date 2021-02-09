Dance/NYC Announces 2021 Symposium Full Schedule And Keynote Speakers

Dance/NYC has announced the full schedule and lineup of speakers and sessions for the 2021 Symposium. The Symposium will take place virtually from Wednesday, March 17 - Saturday, March 20, 2021.

As the only gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area, the Symposium is an opportunity for the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City's legacy and trajectory of dance-making.

"For the past five years, I've had the pleasure of spearheading our annual Symposium," said Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, Executive Director of Dance/NYC. "This year it is my immense privilege to hand the reins over to the incomparable Candace Thompson-Zachery, who is creating something truly significant for our community. She has worked with a committee of folks whose leadership and years of care make this another year of a 'for the people by the people' Symposium."

Curated by Candace Thompson-Zachery, Dance/NYC Manager of Justice, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives with advising from the Symposium Programming Committee, this year's theme is Justice. Transformation. Education.Thompson-Zachery shared, 'The 2021 theme works as a call to action inviting attendees across the dance field to reconsider how the field is organized, offering a north star to work towards, a bold statement of change and a commitment towards learning. If every attendee left feeling more connected to this larger community with a sense of the importance of their role as dance workers in creating more just and beautiful societies, we would have achieved our goal'.Content tracks are offered in alignment with the theme and each content track will be accompanied by a thematic guide curated by leading dance practitioners. These guides will feature essays, resource lists with related media, and reflection prompts providing deeper pathways to explore the Symposium topics.

2021 Thematic Guide Curators include Yanira Castro (Transformation), Maura Nguyen Donohue (Education) and Jonathan Gonzalez (Justice).

Keynotes for the 2021 Symposium are as follows:

Symposium Keynote Address Bodies on the Line, Spirits at the Center by Dr. Aimee Meredith Cox, Director of Undergrad Studies, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Africa, Yale University. This Keynote will ask, "What does it mean to center somatic, energetic and spiritual alignment as our field shapeshifts to address its own imbalances and injustices? How can dance lead humanity through this moment?".

A Reckoning of Power, Accountability and Gender Equity, will be moderated by Lauren Wingenroth, Editor in Chief, Dance Teacher and Dance Business Weekly, Senior Consulting Editor, Dance Magazine.

Starting Again: A System Built for Us will be moderated by Ni'Ja Whitson, Interdisciplinary Artist.

The Studio to Stage Pipeline: a Story of Racism, Tendus and Black Death, will be moderated by Gregory King, Assistant Professor of Dance at Kent State University. Check out the full line up of sessions at Dance.NYC/DanceSymp.

Held this year as a fully digital experience on the Whova digital platform, the Symposium will include panel discussions, interactive workshops, networking sessions, a virtual expo hall and sponsorship opportunities. Attendees will be invited to celebrate at the virtual party hosted by DJ Frank Malloy and to dance at the short daily 'Dance Breaks' led by facilitators including DHQ (Dancehall Queen) Brat and Krishna Washburn. Sessions will include ASL interpretation and closed captions. The welcome event will also feature performances choreographed by students of the Hunter College Dance Dept: Esther Nozea (BA student) and Maiya Redding(MFA Student).

As in past years, Dance/NYC is partnering with cultural, financial, business, legal, and communications professionals to offer free, 30-minute, virtual, one-on-one consultations at the SmART Bar and Legal Clinic. Attendees will have the opportunity to seek support on a range of topics including: board development, fundraising, copyright issues, artist visas, and marketing and communications. The SmART Bar and Legal Clinic is organized in collaboration with Pentacle and the New York State Bar Association's Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law and Intellectual Property Sections.

Tickets are available for groups and individuals including students and members of Dance/NYC Justice, Equity, Inclusion Partners with individual prices ranging from $10 to $140. Ticket sales close March 5. Sponsorship, Ads, and Featured Attendee opportunities are also available through February 15. For more information, visit Dance.NYC/DanceSymp.

The list of featured session curators, presenters and consultants include: (in alphabetical order by first name)