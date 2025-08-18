Dance Theatre of Harlem to Host Free Open House in September

The event is set to take place on September 28, 2025 from 12-5pm at their studios located at the Everett Center for the Performing Arts.
Dance Theatre of Harlem is inviting you to come experience the magic of Dance Theatre of Harlem. Join their upcoming open house, “FROM HARLEM, FOR HARLEM AND BEYOND,” set to take place on September 28, 2025 from 12-5pm at their studios located at the Everett Center for the Performing Arts.
Centering on community, it’s a day filled with free family-friendly programming showcasing DTH’s rich offerings and world-class programming. Get a tour of the studios where it all happens, find your zen with a Yoga class, ignite the dancer within and take a free Afro-pop, Jazz, Ballet or Hip-Hop class. Plus, there’s a Ballet Master Class led by DTH School Director, Tai Jimenez; a special presentation by the DTH School Van Lier Fellows; facepainting, arts & crafts, prizes, snacks and more. All Ages are welcome. Everyone interested in attending the open house is encouraged to RSVP HERE.
12PM, Doors Open
Kids Movement Ballet 12pm -12:45 pm
Yoga 12pm -12:45pm
Accompanied Building Tours 12:30pm -1:00pm
Face Painting
1PM
Hip Hop 1pm – 1:45pm
Adult Ballet 1pm – 1:45pm
Accompanied Building Tour 1:30pm - 2pm
Kids Crafts /Sidewalk Chalk
2PM
Kids Movement Ballet 2pm - 2:45 pm
Jazzburn 2pm – 2:45pm
Ballet Master Class with School Director Tai Jimenez (Int/Adv) 2pm - 3:30pm
Accompanied Building Tour 2:30pm - 3:00pm
3PM
Afro Pop 3pm-4pm
Accompanied Building Tours 3:30pm - 4:00pm
Face Painting
4PM
School Presentation
Led by DTH School’s New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellows which supports young artists by providing fully subsidized professional training to prepare them for future career opportunities.
