Dance Theatre of Harlem to Host Free Open House in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance Theatre of Harlem is inviting you to come experience the magic of Dance Theatre of Harlem. Join their upcoming open house, “FROM HARLEM, FOR HARLEM AND BEYOND,” set to take place on September 28, 2025 from 12-5pm at their studios located at the Everett Center for the Performing Arts.



Centering on community, it’s a day filled with free family-friendly programming showcasing DTH’s rich offerings and world-class programming. Get a tour of the studios where it all happens, find your zen with a Yoga class, ignite the dancer within and take a free Afro-pop, Jazz, Ballet or Hip-Hop class. Plus, there’s a Ballet Master Class led by DTH School Director, Tai Jimenez; a special presentation by the DTH School Van Lier Fellows; facepainting, arts & crafts, prizes, snacks and more. All Ages are welcome. Everyone interested in attending the open house is encouraged to RSVP HERE.



EVENT SCHEDULE (PROGRAM SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

12PM, Doors Open

Kids Movement Ballet 12pm -12:45 pm

Yoga 12pm -12:45pm

Accompanied Building Tours 12:30pm -1:00pm

Face Painting



1PM

Hip Hop 1pm – 1:45pm

Adult Ballet 1pm – 1:45pm

Accompanied Building Tour 1:30pm - 2pm

Kids Crafts /Sidewalk Chalk



2PM

Kids Movement Ballet 2pm - 2:45 pm

Jazzburn 2pm – 2:45pm

Ballet Master Class with School Director Tai Jimenez (Int/Adv) 2pm - 3:30pm

Accompanied Building Tour 2:30pm - 3:00pm

3PM

Afro Pop 3pm-4pm

Accompanied Building Tours 3:30pm - 4:00pm

Face Painting



4PM

School Presentation

Led by DTH School’s New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellows which supports young artists by providing fully subsidized professional training to prepare them for future career opportunities.

