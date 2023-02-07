Dance Parade Will Hold its 17th Annual Parade and Festival in May

New York's beloved and joyous Dance Parade returns to the streets Saturday May 20, 2023 celebrating its 17th year with 10,000 dancers featuring over 100 unique styles of dance, live bands, and DJs. Headlining a ribbon cutting ceremony will be Grand Marshals: Ronald K. Brown, DJ Natasha Diggs and Elizbeth Streb to kick off the event.

Ronald K. Brown is a choreographer and the artistic director of the Evidence, A Dance Company. He is known for incorporating African diaspora movement and spirituality into his work, and has received numerous awards and accolades for his choreography and leadership in the dance community.

Natasha Diggs is a DJ and music producer based in New York City. She is known for her versatile style, blending classic hip hop, soul, funk, and R&B. Diggs has played in venues around the world, and has been involved in several music projects and collaborations with other artists and musicians.

Elizabeth Streb is a choreographer, dancer, and founder of the dance company STREB Extreme Action. She is known for her use of high-flying acrobatic and athletic movement in her work, and has been recognized for her contributions to the field of dance with numerous awards and accolades. Learn more about the Grand Marshals here: https://danceparade.org/grand-marshals/

At this year's parade and festival, Dance Parade, under the theme "Beyond the Zone," will celebrate its 17th year with 10,000 dancers from 160+ dance organizations. They will present over 100 unique styles of dance down Avenue of Americas, parade across West 8th Street, and perform before the Grand Stand at St. Marks Place before reaching Tompkins Square Park.

"Our theme, 'Beyond the Zone' acknowledges New York City Mayor Eric Adam's 'City of Yes' campaign to reform antiquated Zoning laws related to dance," says Dance Parade's Executive Director Greg Miller.

"Updating zoning ordinances in New York City follows the 2017 repeal of the NYC Cabaret License law that restricted dance to a small number of venues licensed to allow dancing. Dance Parade has always been a supporter, as well as an advocate, for dance." Launched in 2006, Dance Parade is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and sustaining dance artistry and cultivating supporters of the dance community.