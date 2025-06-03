Dallas Children's Theater Reduces 2025/26 Season to Three Productions Amid Funding Cuts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallas Children’s Theater will present a reduced slate of productions in its 2025-26 season, cutting its planned five-show lineup to three, according to an email sent to supporters on June 2. The message, signed by executive director Samantha Turner, board president Leah Mora, and newly appointed artistic director Emily Ernst, cites "significant financial challenges" as the reason for the change.

Although the communication does not directly reference federal cuts to arts funding, the implication follows a trend seen at other regional theaters recently affected by shrinking public support.

Three weeks ago the theater shared in a statement "On Friday May 2, the NEA unexpectedly rescinded our $25,000 grant previously awarded for our production of Shane by Karen Zacarías. Today, we're appealing that decision. Thank you to all who continue to support the arts and their power to connect and inspire."

“We remain deeply committed to artistic excellence and to the 90,000 young people and families we serve annually,” the leadership team wrote. “Though we will have fewer performances, we will continue to provide meaningful theatrical experiences that inspire children, nurture their imagination, and encourage connection with the world around them.”

The revised season will retain the previously announced world premiere of The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! (November 22–December 21, 2025), as well as The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (January 24–February 22, 2026) and Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey (March 27–29, 2026). In addition, the season will feature a new developmental workshop led by Ernst.

Two productions - The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley and Jungalbook - have been canceled. Patrons who already purchased tickets for those shows will receive instructions regarding their options.

DCT Academy classes, a cornerstone of the company’s educational programming, will continue through the summer until August 8. Academy sessions will then pause temporarily, with fall enrollees receiving additional information soon.

“Although our performances are well attended and our community support is strong, ticket sales cover only a small portion of the true cost of producing theater,” the statement explains. “At the same time, our operating costs have steadily increased while funding levels have remained flat. This financial pressure requires immediate action to keep DCT viable - not just for this season, but for the years ahead.”

Tickets for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale.