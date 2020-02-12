Dallas Black Dance Theatre Will Return to NYC With Two Premieres by NYC Choreogaphers

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) will return to New York City for its seventh season April 17-18, 2020 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, located at 405 West 55th Street, New York, NY. The Spirit of Now series showcases two New York premieres of works by New York City choreographers, Hope Boykin and Darrell Grand Moultrie, that encompass the human spirit. The presenting sponsor is American Airlines, the official airline of Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

Bessie award-winning dancer Hope Boykin choreographed "ON. Toward. Press." for Dallas Black Dance Theatre. This new work weaves her spoken word and movement together - sharing her personal experiences and finding her own lane in the midst of many heartaches and struggles. Richly influenced by Philippians 3:12-14, Ms. Boykin is reminded to strain toward what is ahead, focusing on her personal prize as she faces her 20th and final season with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Darrell Grand Moultrie choreographed the highly energized "Execution of a Sentiment." Moultrie says his work, "explores the beauty of both classical ballet technique and modern dance molded into one by moving people in unexpected ways." Dallas-based TheaterJones review described his work as, "Deliberate, sustained balances, electrically charged extensions, and forceful leaps highlighted the sheer athleticism of the company. Moultrie allowed the dancers to work with their strengths through his clever mixture of personal style and technically challenging choreography."

Other works include "Furtherance," choreographed by Kirven Douthit-Boyd, takes the audience on a spellbinding journey from anguish to bliss amid the backdrop of a Japanese taiko drum musical score with additional sound effects of Asian gongs and bells. Douthit-Boyd is the Co-Artistic Director of Dance for the Center of Creative Arts in St. Louis, Missouri and is a former Alvin Ailey dancer.

SPIRIT OF NOW PERFORMANCES

WHEN: Friday-Saturday, April 17-18, 2020, 8:00 pm

WHERE: Ailey Citigroup Theater

405 West 55th Street

New York, NY

PURCHASE: All tickets are $35.

For single tickets visit www.attpac.org or call 214-880-0202.

Group tickets are available by calling 214-871-2376 ext. 413.

For more performance details, visit www.DBDT.com.

Photo Credit: Amitava Sarkar





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You