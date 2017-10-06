IDINA MENZEL
Oct. 6, 2017  

DVR Alert - Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel Visit Next Week's TODAY on NBC

BWW has learned that on Wednesday, October 11, Broadway's Idina Menzel and her sister Cara Mentzel will stop by NBC's TODAY during the 11 am hour. As BWW previously announced, Cara Mentzel, will be releasing a memoir this fall titled, Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story.

The description of the book is "the story of one younger sister growing up in the shadow of her larger-than-life older sister and, ultimately, learning how to speak in her own voice, on her own terms. Two sisters, two journeys, one life in the spotlight."

Menzel recently RELEASED her self-titled album which reached the top 10 on the iTunes charts. The actress lent her voice to the character of Elsa in Disney's global box office smash FROZEN, in which she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go." Menzel earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize winner RENT and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in WICKED. Other notable projects include "Glee" and Disney's "Enchanted." She most recently appeared on Broadway in IF/THEN.

