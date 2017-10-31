DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Performs on THE VIEW Today

Click Here for More Articles on CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Today, Oct. 31, the cast of Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will perform on ABC's THE VIEW. JB Smoove ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") and Yvette Nicole Brown ("The Mayor") are also set to appear on the broadcast.

BWW will bring you video of the performance as soon as it becomes available!

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is currently in performances at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Willy Wonka) leads a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde (School of Rock), Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town)

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig and choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. The production includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles