DVR Alert: Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber Will Visit WATCH WHAT HAPPENS Tonight

Set your DVR! Tonight at 11/10c Andy Cohen will chat with Hello, Dolly! stars Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber on Watch What Happens Live! Tune in to Bravo to watch live.

Two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters began performances on Saturday evening, January 20, ahead of an official opening night which took place last Thursday, February 22, when she received unanimous rave reviews.

Joining Ms. Peters at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) are four-time Tony Award nominee and six-time Emmy Award® nominee Victor Garber as Horace Vendergelder, Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Olivier Award nominee Charlie Stemp making his Broadway debut in the role of Barnaby Tucker, Molly Griggs in her Broadway debut as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Jennifer Simard as Ernestina, and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph.

