DUNE: PROPHECY to Receive Fan Experience and Exclusive Panel at New York Comic Con

Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of the HBO® Original drama series DUNE: PROPHECY, co-produced with Legendary Television, Max is treating fans to a robust lineup of special appearances, activations, and screenings. DUNE: PROPHECY debuts on HBO and Max this November.



The first event will take place at New York Comic Con, where Max will launch Dune: Prophecy Experience, an interactive fan activation, on Thursday, October 17 in partnership with Droga5. The same day, the show’s stars and creative team will hit the convention’s Empire Stage to reveal the official trailer and participate in a panel discussion.



“We can’t wait for fans to dive into the world of DUNE: PROPHECY,” said Pia Barlow, Executive Vice President, Originals Marketing, HBO and Max. “By offering interactive experiences, panels, and special screenings, we’re bringing the epic story of the Sisterhood to life, allowing fans to connect with the series in a whole new way before its premiere this November.”

The fan opportunities are listed in chronological order below:

Thursday, October 17-Sunday, October 20 – “Dune: Prophecy Experience” at NYCC Max, in partnership with Droga5, will unveil “The Dune: Prophecy Experience” in the 4th floor Pavilion of the Javits Center. This beautifully rendered activation will transport participants to the mysterious world of Wallach IX, where The Voice will command them to undergo a series of trials reflecting the Sisterhood’s rigorous training methods. Those who heed the commands of the Sisterhood and successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with exclusive NYCC swag.



Thursday, October 17 (3:00-4:00pm ET) – NYCC Cast and Creatives Panel on the Empire Stage Showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, executive producer Jordan Goldberg, and cast members Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea and Jessica Barden will reveal the official trailer and tease what fans can expect from the new series. Immediately following its in-room debut, the trailer will be released globally to the public.



Thursday, November 7 – National Alamo Drafthouse Fan Screenings In partnership with Alamo Drafthouse, Max will host a national pre-premiere fan screening program featuring themed menu items, pre-screening trivia, and other unique elements.



Alongside the series debut in November, Max will also introduce a companion podcast that will offer insights from the creators, creatives, and cast, allowing fans to dive deeper into universe of “Dune."

ABOUT DUNE: PROPHECY

10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. This is the origin story of the Sisterhood during one of the most turbulent and pivotal turning points in the Dune universe’s history.



Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments to critical acclaim, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards®.



For more details on the HBO Original series DUNE: PROPHECY, please follow @DuneProphecy and @StreamOnMax on social media for the latest updates.

ABOUT ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom and pop repertory theater in Austin, TX. Twenty-seven years later, with 41 locations and counting, Alamo Drafthouse has been called “the best theater in America” by Entertainment Weekly and “the best theater in the world” by Wired. Alamo Drafthouse has built a reputation as a movie lover’s oasis not only by combining best-in-class food and drink service with the movie-going experience, but also introducing unique programming and high-profile, star-studded special events. Alamo Drafthouse created Fantastic Fest, a world-renowned genre film festival dubbed “The Geek Telluride” by Variety featuring independents, international filmmakers, and major Hollywood studios. Alamo Drafthouse continues to expand its brand in new and exciting ways, including the American Genre Film Archive, a non-profit film archive dedicated to preserving, restoring and sharing film, and with several new theaters announced for this year and beyond.