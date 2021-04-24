The 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls is now streaming on HBO Max!

Based upon the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, and others, the musical follows the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called "The Dreams", who become music superstars. It was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical, and won six.

The film was directed by Bill Condon and features a star-studded cast including Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose, and Keith Robinson.

Jennifer Hudson won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her role as Effie White.

